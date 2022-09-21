ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU

Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener

An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday. Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.
