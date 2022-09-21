SC Senate's 5 women band together to criticize Upstate Republican's anti-abortion remarks

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
House Democrats, at long last, passed a package of pro-policing bills that turned off a handful of progressives — but not after some high drama on the floor.
The vote caps months of negotiation between the progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. What happened? House Democrats easily passed a package of four pro-policing bills on Thursday, capping months of negotiation between progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. It's a big win for the caucus, which had struggled to reach agreement on an issue of high importance to politically vulnerable "frontliners." But it didn't come without a share of the drama that Dems wanted to avoid this fall.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Liz Cheney says Republicans 'going through contortions' to justify classified documents at Mar-a-Lago shows how 'fundamentally destructive' Trump has been to the party
Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival, Rep. Liz Cheney said the Republican party continues to accept Donald Trump's behavior.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
