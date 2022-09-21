Read full article on original website
High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
South Plains Fair and local non-profits
LUBBOCK, Texas— Ministries Nueva Vida has their famous chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick that they have been serving up for 41 years. They also have a new item on the menu this year. The South Plains Fair is open September 23 through October 1. Visit their website for times and ticket prices: southplainsfair.com.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Schools out! Join us at the library for a free family movie with free snacks provided! Seating in the Community Room at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street is limited to 100. Doors open 10 minutes prior to the start of the movie. Showing: The Bad Guys. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1 Hour and 40 minutes. Ages 0-11. For more information call 806-775-2835.
Big Wheels deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivered in cool cars today. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
Frenship ISD names new principal for fourth middle school
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Frenship ISD is excited to announce Rebecca Whipkey has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s fourth middle school that is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Whipkey takes on the new role with a wealth of knowledge and 23 years of educational experience.
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
What’s Happening Around Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game, the South Plains Fair and Two Docs 502 Jam session.
Yellow House Cellars wine is a family owned business
LUBBOCK, Texas—Yellow House Cellars offers red and white wines grown from Kubacak Vineyards. For more information visit.
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Lubbock business owner says he shot suspect during burglary attempt
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into...
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Good Friday evening, South Plains! Another nice day across the region today, even...
Texas Tech recognized for exemplary community engagement project
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University was recognized [Wednesday] (Sept. 21) by the Association of Public Land-grant Universities (APLU) for a community engagement project that has helped hundreds of Lubbock K-12 students learn to read and write. Literacy Champions, a partnership between the Texas Tech College of...
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Lou is our KLBK Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Lou as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 22. Reach out to LAS to adopt Lou at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Lou!
Lady Raiders announce collaboration with 100 Black Men of West Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders in conjunction with the 100 Black Men of West Texas, have teamed up for a collaboration with the newly formed Black Women of West Texas chapter here in Lubbock, the organization and Lady Raider Basketball announced Thursday. “We are truly honored...
Texas Tech opens fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as...
Texas Tech soccer opens Big 12 play with draw
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech earned a 1-1 draw with West Virginia to open Big 12 play Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. In the 48th minute, freshman Molly Skurcenski took a pass from Macy Schultz and fired it into the back of the net on her first shot attempt of the season. It was Skurcenski’s first collegiate goal making her the second freshman to score this season alongside Peyton Parsons.
