Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho absentee ballots on the way
Ada County elections began sending out ballots to voters Friday. If you requested one, you should see it in the mail the week of Sept. 26th.
Post Register
CONNELLY: New conservation legislation impacts southeast Idaho
Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks From Idaho Coming Soon: See If You Qualify
Idaho residents could soon get the tax rebate that the state legislature promised earlier this month. The state tax commission is expected to start processing the Idaho tax rebates from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Idaho Tax Rebates?. Earlier this month, the state legislature approved...
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state
POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
minicassia.com
Former Idaho Governor John V. Evans Honored
Former Governor of Idaho and former President of D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans, Sr., was recently honored with a plaque and photo which are now hanging at his namesake school, John V. Evans Elementary School, in Burley, Idaho. Governor Little, John V. Evans, Jr. (D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer), JV Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer), Jim Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer), Richie Evans (D.L. Evans Bank North Pocatello Vice President Branch Manager), and the school’s leadership including Principal Matt Seely were all present to view the new plaque prior to Governor Little giving a press conference at the school to speak of their latest legislative session and the funding that will be allocated to education as a result of it.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
PLANetizen
D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan
The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
'We can't turn a blind eye': Idaho nonprofit delivers supplies to Ukrainians in need
BOISE, Idaho — Seven suitcases filled with medical supplies are headed to Ukraine Friday morning. “We’re going to deliver those to a hospital near the frontlines that a lot of scalpels and things that are being used to take out shrapnel,” Idahoan Rob Sturgill said. This will...
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
CBD animal food products to be removed from shelves by Idaho State Department of Agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is asking all retail stores to remove hemp-derived animal food products - including CBD - from the shelf by Nov. 1. "We rely a lot on our partners at the FDA who have not recognized hemp as an approved...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 1