Chesterfield, MO

FOX2now.com

How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

From summer to fall, South County Center can style us all

ST. LOUIS — We all have that go-to dress or pair of pants, and it’s tough to let that go when the weather is going back and forth. Stylist Christine Poehling shows us how to take our favorite dress and make it last a little while longer from summer to fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chesterfield, MO
Chesterfield, MO
FOX2now.com

Eat, drink, and be merry at the Brew in the Lou Beer Festival

ST. LOUIS – The 10th annual Brew in the Lou Beer Festival returns to Francis Park in south St. Louis. This is one of the best beer festivals in the city, and it benefits the Lutheran schools that serve 8,300 students and 500 teachers. This is a one-stop tasting event showcasing St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, and food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Shooting at Courtesy Diner Thursday morning

A woman is recovering after being shot in west St Louis early Thursday morning. Sports betting to be a priority next legislative …. Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building. Woman shot at Courtesy Diner in west St. Louis. This Cuban-born musician now calls America home. The Armory, revitalized as St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Locals can live rent free while Cardinals are in the playoffs

How would you like a break on paying rent along with a red October for the Cardinals?. Locals can live rent free while Cardinals are in …. What are you doing about it? Sickle-Cell Warriors, …. Friday’s Trending Topics. Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood. Serendipity’s new fall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood

Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood. University City seeks federal funds to buy out flood-damaged …. Many celebrations in St. Louis region for first weekend …. Parents of St. Louis Co. boy who drowned push for …. Apple TV+ broadcast sends some Cardinals fans to …. Fall allergy season:...
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman shot at Courtesy Diner in west St. Louis

A woman is recovering after being shot in west St. Louis early Thursday morning. Fall allergy season: Expert shares what to expect …. Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over …. Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law. Man takes on St. Louis County roads, hundreds of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mr. Blue Sky – A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra

ST. LOUIS – Get your tickets to one of the best shows you will see so far. It’s Mr. Blue Sky – A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra. Rock out to the band’s hits from the 70s, 80s, and latest records. You will love their energy and have a fabulous time. Tickets are at Eventbrite.com for Friday night at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Cool and cloudy Thursday, 80s by weekend

ST. LOUIS – It’s the first day of fall Thursday, and it’s going to feel like it. A cool morning is expected, with some showers around. It’s going to be partly cloudy and cool, with temperature highs in the low 70s. It’s set to be a dry start Friday, then showers move in by the afternoon hours. A cooler day, with highs only in the upper 60s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Salvation Army gets ready to boogie back to the 70s with Reimagine 75

ST. LOUIS – Join the Salvation Army for their Reimagine 75: Fashion with a Cause. It’s an event to benefit the wonderful and life-saving work done by The Salvation Army. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 8 at the Sheldon in the Konneker Room. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, live artist painting, music, and an upbeat fashion show. Models will be wearing original 1975 inspired creations by local designers, and one lucky attendee will receive a Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 designer purse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solution to E.D.

ST. LOUIS – Pills have their downside when it comes to addressing the problem of E.D. Let this summer be the season where you can put your E.D. problem to bed. Pine View Medical Clinic has a non-invasive procedure. It’s needle and surgery-free and has little to no downtime. Stop procrastinating; if E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic?
SAINT LOUIS, MO

