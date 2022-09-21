ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Gang member sentenced to 20 years for fatal drive-by, jail attacks

Family members say Emilio Phelan was turning his life around after completing a substance-abuse program and was regaining custody of one of his children. Instead, the new chapter in his life was cut short, a Yakima County prosecutor said, when Phelan was gunned down on a Yakima street by a gang member in a drive-by shooting in 2017.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato officer-involved shooting suspect named

WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wapato on September, 23. According to the Coroner's office Amado Ramos was the suspect who died in the shooting after ramming a Yakima County Sheriff's car, fleeing the scene, crashing, and trying to run into a cornfield.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One killed in shooting by Yakima County sheriff's deputies near Wapato

A man was fatally shot by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning after being chased into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Becker and McDonald roads and began a pursuit, according to a sheriff’s call records.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Wanted man killed by Deputies after chase and crash in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning. According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker with the YCSO, the male suspect fled from the 500 block of North Mckinley Steet in Wapato, ramming a YCSO car as he did so.
WAPATO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy

He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/22/22 10:20 a.m. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) has been activated and will be handling this investigation. Yakima County Sheriff's deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning. According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker...
107.3 KFFM

Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash

Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

6th teen charged in Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

