Yakima Herald Republic
Gang member sentenced to 20 years for fatal drive-by, jail attacks
Family members say Emilio Phelan was turning his life around after completing a substance-abuse program and was regaining custody of one of his children. Instead, the new chapter in his life was cut short, a Yakima County prosecutor said, when Phelan was gunned down on a Yakima street by a gang member in a drive-by shooting in 2017.
nbcrightnow.com
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato officer-involved shooting suspect named
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wapato on September, 23. According to the Coroner's office Amado Ramos was the suspect who died in the shooting after ramming a Yakima County Sheriff's car, fleeing the scene, crashing, and trying to run into a cornfield.
nbcrightnow.com
FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
Yakima Herald Republic
One killed in shooting by Yakima County sheriff's deputies near Wapato
A man was fatally shot by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning after being chased into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Becker and McDonald roads and began a pursuit, according to a sheriff’s call records.
KIMA TV
17 y/o driver involved in deadly crash should have been in jail, Yakima Police Chief says
YAKIMA—Yakima Chief of Police, Matthew Murray, is saying the deaths in the drive-by shooting and car crash last weekend didn’t need to happen. He says a juvenile court judge is livid that the teenager wasn’t behind bars already. Chief Murray spoke this week in front of a...
Federal, local teams searching pond at Yakima park for missing boy
Sarg Hubbard Park is closed as federal and local search teams scour a pond looking for a missing 4-year-old boy. Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said the FBI came in Friday afternoon about searching the pond at the park where Lucian James Munguia was last seen Sept. 10. The park...
FOX 28 Spokane
Wanted man killed by Deputies after chase and crash in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning. According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker with the YCSO, the male suspect fled from the 500 block of North Mckinley Steet in Wapato, ramming a YCSO car as he did so.
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
KHQ Right Now
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/22/22 10:20 a.m. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) has been activated and will be handling this investigation. Yakima County Sheriff's deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning. According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is so attractive...
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
KXL
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.
nbcrightnow.com
6th teen charged in Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
