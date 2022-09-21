Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
It was all about the routs
Friday night’s area high school football games were – with one exception – as one-sided as Al Pacino against Kim Kardashian in an acting contest. Of seven games, five were decided by more than 20 points, and the sixth by 19. When the games were over, two...
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian is struck, killed
A 40-year-old man walking across Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach was fatally injured Friday evening when struck by an automobile. According to the HBPD, officers were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to Warner, east of Springdale Street. Arriving officers found the pedestrian in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at...
orangecountytribune.com
Sept. 24, 2022 e-paper Tribune
Here’s the Sept. 24, 2022 e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune. To open the file, click on the link below. If you’d like a free e-mail subscription to The Tribune, send us a request at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
orangecountytribune.com
Install wire along storm drains?
Storm drain channels crisscross Orange County and Stanton, and those concrete fake creeks – some would say “ditches” – can keep communities from flooding during times of heavy rain. But they can also collect litter and debris, be defaced with graffiti, attract transients and even serve...
orangecountytribune.com
Lawsuit over coyote attack
A lawsuit alleging that Huntington Beach officials haven’t done enough to protect residents and visitors from coyote attacks has been filed by the mother of a child attacked by the wild canine. Breanne Thacker’s claim is that despite “years of concerns and outcry,” city officials have insisted “there is...
orangecountytribune.com
With that old-ish gang of mine
History isn’t the past. In fact, it’s not even over. As much as we try to disassociate ourselves from things than have gone before, they continue to shape and influence our present-day circumstances. The same might also be said about our personal histories. My week just past has...
orangecountytribune.com
COVID numbers: up, down
Two of four categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Thursday’s report, compared to the Sept. 8 tally. New confirmed cases increased from 1,422 to 1,824. Deaths rose from 24 to 27. However, hospitalizations fell from 202 to 124 and the use of intensive care units slipped from 26 to 21.
