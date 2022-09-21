ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden at United Nations is just another clown show

What to make of the annual international gabfest that is the UN General Assembly? No longer a stately assemblage of heads of state, the get-together has devolved into a daytime talk show, rife with drama over who shows up, who doesn’t and who bashes whom. And when the next day rolls around, we’ve all forgotten what we watched the day before.
Ukraine strips diplomatic ties with Iran over 'evil' drone supplies to Russia war effort

Kyiv has stripped its diplomatic ties with Iran over its "evil" collaboration with Russia after at least eight Tehran-supplied drones have been shot down by Ukrainian forces. In an overnight address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said that the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine, Manouchehr Moradi, had been stripped of his accreditation and the number of Iranian staff permitted to stay at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv "significantly" reduced.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
The Independent

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
The pact with Putin's been broken

It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
