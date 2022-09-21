Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Biden at United Nations is just another clown show
What to make of the annual international gabfest that is the UN General Assembly? No longer a stately assemblage of heads of state, the get-together has devolved into a daytime talk show, rife with drama over who shows up, who doesn’t and who bashes whom. And when the next day rolls around, we’ve all forgotten what we watched the day before.
Ukraine strips diplomatic ties with Iran over 'evil' drone supplies to Russia war effort
Kyiv has stripped its diplomatic ties with Iran over its "evil" collaboration with Russia after at least eight Tehran-supplied drones have been shot down by Ukrainian forces. In an overnight address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said that the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine, Manouchehr Moradi, had been stripped of his accreditation and the number of Iranian staff permitted to stay at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv "significantly" reduced.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...

Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
House Republicans sound alarm over report Venezuela is sending violent criminals to US border
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border -- with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. "in grave danger." "We write you with serious...
ICE official testifies Biden administration removing a fraction of the migrants that Obama removed
EXCLUSIVE: A top Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official admitted that the Biden administration has removed a fraction of the amount of illegal migrants in the last decade compared to previous administrations. Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Corey Price testified under oath during a Sept. 9...
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...

The pact with Putin's been broken
It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
Biden hits back at Republicans' 'Commitment to America': 'This November you have to choose'
President Biden used a speech at a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association headquarters to respond to House Republicans' "Commitment to America" agenda unveiled Friday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed details of the plan, a governing blueprint for Republicans if they take control of the House,...
AOC says young people not having children because of 'burdens of capitalism,' more immigration is the answer
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that more immigration is a solution to declining birth rates in the United States as people suffer "under the burdens of capitalism." The firebrand Democratic representative from New York took to Instagram to express her dismay that young people aren’t having kids and offered a solution.
Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."

