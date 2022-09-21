Enola Holmes is ready to be a respected detective in her own right. Too bad her famous brother Sherlock is sucking up all the oxygen in the room. In the trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released Saturday at Netflix's Tudum global fan event, the teenage detective played by Millie Bobby Brown is trying to engage clients, who seem a little skeptical about hiring a young girl. Meanwhile, the agency run by her brother (Henry Cavill) seems to be doing just fine. She gets her chance at a case, though, when a girl comes asking for help to find her missing sister. The trailer showcases plenty of chases, general shenanigans and fourth-wall breaking as Enola sets out to solve the mystery. There might even be an opportunity for the siblings to team up.

