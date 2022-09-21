Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery
Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
CNET
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
CNET
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Rebel Dawn of a Star Wars Hero
Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing together to give us a feature-length opening. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One, which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Horror
Knock knock. Who's there? M. Night Shyamalan with his latest trailer, for the chilling new movie Knock at the Cabin. Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and Mindhunter plays a dad taking his partner and their kid to a remote cabin for a chill getaway. But they can't get away when a worried Dave Bautista bangs on the door along with some spooky chums carrying pointy weapons. These intruders are cursed with apocalyptic thoughts, and they demand a horrifying choice must be made.
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max
HBO Max is absolutely stuffed with sci-fi movies, from the classics to recent blockbusters to underrated bangers more people need to watch. Try little Spanish gem Timecrimes, Moon (starring Sam Rockwell) or Monsters (directed by Gareth Edwards). Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen...
CNET
Every 'Rings of Power' Episode Has Hidden Tidbits. Here's How to Unearth Them
If you're currently watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, you already know it's a staggeringly beautiful show filled with political intrigue, action and characters with names you'll forget in a few minutes. Tolkien's lore has been translated to the screen with spectacular effect,...
CNET
The Rings of Power Just Connected Nori's and Frodo's Journeys in a Fun Way
Each episode of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power has been a feast for the eyes in a ways that only really compares to Peter Jackson's excellent films. And that makes sense: Middle-earth is a big, beautiful place even in its darkest hours. Because all of the things happening in Rings of Power take place thousands of years before the films, there are a lot of places in Middle-earth we're seeing in a new light. Khazad-dûm is a thriving underground kingdom, while Nùmenor is a vibrant island full of art and armor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 6 Recap: Just Jen the Wedding Crasher
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here to celebrate She-Hulk (and Titania) crashing a wedding in episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming on Disney Plus now. Here are our recaps of She-Hulk episode 1, episode 2, episode 3, episode 4 and episode 5. Now it's time for a look into the latest installment, titled "Just Jen." This is a quiet week for cameos and Easter eggs, but look out for spoilers!
CNET
Vince Gilligan, 'Better Call Saul' Star Team for Apple TV Plus Show
Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has made a deal with Apple TV Plus for a new show starring Better Caul Saul actor Rhea Seehorn, according to a report from Deadline Thursday. Details of the show are slim, but eight to nine networks and platforms...
CNET
'Don't Worry Darling' Review: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Get Weird
In case you were worried, Don't Worry Darling is a perfectly serviceable slice of big-screen weirdness. This slick psychological drama is a glossy, stylishly surreal thriller with something to say, featuring an endless array of gorgeous fashions and Florence Pugh on excellent form. What more do you want?. In theaters...
CNET
See the Super Creepy Netflix Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'
A couple moves into their suburban dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when ominous letters start appearing in their mailbox. "Your house is my obsession, and now you are too," a voice intones in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix's Tudum global fan event on Saturday. "Who am I? It might not frighten you yet, but it will."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
In 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer, Millie Bobby Brown's Back as Sherlock's Sis
Enola Holmes is ready to be a respected detective in her own right. Too bad her famous brother Sherlock is sucking up all the oxygen in the room. In the trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released Saturday at Netflix's Tudum global fan event, the teenage detective played by Millie Bobby Brown is trying to engage clients, who seem a little skeptical about hiring a young girl. Meanwhile, the agency run by her brother (Henry Cavill) seems to be doing just fine. She gets her chance at a case, though, when a girl comes asking for help to find her missing sister. The trailer showcases plenty of chases, general shenanigans and fourth-wall breaking as Enola sets out to solve the mystery. There might even be an opportunity for the siblings to team up.
CNET
'The Crown' Season 5 Gets Release Date Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
A new season of the The Crown will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 9, the streaming giant announced Saturday during its Tudum global fan event. The date reveal follows questions about how the season's release would be handled after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. Showrunner Peter Morgan told...
Comments / 0