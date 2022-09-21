ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

King Charles New Official Photo Revealed, See How He's Honoring His Parents

King Charles III is keeping his late parents close. On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the newly minted monarch carrying out official government duties, with a photo of his late mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, behind him. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at...
WORLD
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
TV & VIDEOS
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Selena
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cries#Princes#Elizabeth Ii#Nextwhat
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Lori Loughlin Lands New Movie Role, GAC CEO Calls Her 'America's Sweetheart'

Lori Loughlin is starring in her first romantic comedy, Fall Into Winter, for Great American Family, and the network's CEO has plans to make "America's sweetheart" the face of the network. GAC announced on Thursday that the 58-year-old actress will star as Keely, who is in utter shock when she...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy