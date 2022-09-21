Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
King Charles New Official Photo Revealed, See How He's Honoring His Parents
King Charles III is keeping his late parents close. On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the newly minted monarch carrying out official government duties, with a photo of his late mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, behind him. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Says He 'Had to Fight' Kim Kardashian for a Co-Parenting Voice: 'I Co-Created the Children'
Kanye "Ye" West is defending himself in his first major TV interview since his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper was on Thursday's Good Morning America, and spoke with Linsey Davis about the drama surrounding the end of his marriage and the co-parenting of his and Kim's four kids.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
ETOnline.com
'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets Official Title, First Photo Revealed (Exclusive)
Meet young Queen Charlotte! Netflix's spinoff series centered on the Bridgerton monarch has an official title, and only ET has the exclusive details and the very first look. The anticipated prequel drama, which introduces India Amarteifio as the young queen, will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Moved to Tears As Gayle King Presents Him With Madison Square Garden Banner
Harry Styles wrapped his history-making 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in tears. The "Late Night Talking" singer was surprised on stage by Gayle King during the encore of his set in New York City to receive a huge honor. "It's Gayle King!" Styles effused as she...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Gigi Hadid for Milan Fashion Week as They're 'Fully Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are together in Italy! A source tells ET that the actor is in Milan with the model for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source adds of the couple, who was first linked earlier this month. The news of the pair's...
ETOnline.com
Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter's 15th Birthday By Sharing Throwback Photo Blake Lively Took
Salma Hayek's daughter is growing up! The 56-year-old actress celebrated Valentina Pinault's 15th birthday on Wednesday with a pair of sweet throwback photos -- one of which was snapped by none other than Blake Lively. "Happy 15 years to my beloved," Hayek wrote, in Spanish, on Instagram. "Valentina, you are...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry or Prince William? John Boyega Reveals Who Was Cooler on Set of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
John Boyega is dishing the British royal tea! The 30-year-old Star Wars staple appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by fans who was cooler on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- Prince William or Prince Harry. "I definitely think it...
ETOnline.com
Lori Loughlin Lands New Movie Role, GAC CEO Calls Her 'America's Sweetheart'
Lori Loughlin is starring in her first romantic comedy, Fall Into Winter, for Great American Family, and the network's CEO has plans to make "America's sweetheart" the face of the network. GAC announced on Thursday that the 58-year-old actress will star as Keely, who is in utter shock when she...
ETOnline.com
Madonna Kisses Rapper Tokischa in Sexy Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna has a lot of kisses for Dominican rapper Tokischa in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”. In the 2022 version, which is titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” Madonna, 64, and Tokischa, 26, can’t keep their hands off of each other.
ETOnline.com
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser
Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
Comments / 0