ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022

By Sebastian Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXYTA_0i3cDoTg00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times .

The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

Major dining destinations earned multiple entries on the list, including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, but but smaller cities – including Ashland, Oregon and Madison, Wisconsin also made a list.

New York Times Best Restaurants in America 2022 list features a mix of brand-new locations and places that have been around for decades. You can see the full list of 50 restaurants here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
ELMIRA, NY
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Food Drink#New York Times#Wkrn#The New York Times#Nyt#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Actor Lands New Role on Huge NBC Show

A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea. Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 8 WROC

Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy