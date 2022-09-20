Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fears that the Federal Reserve does not yet have inflation under control were confirmed over the past two days. Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell signaled further pain could be in store as the fight against inflation saw interest rates undergo yet another hike of 75 bps (0.75%).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO