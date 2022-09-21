Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.

