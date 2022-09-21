Read full article on original website
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
Algorand (ALGO) Undermines Crypto Bloodbath, Adds Over 27% In A Week
This week has been eventful in the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses since Monday, September 19. The Merge on September 15 kickstarted another downtrend for crypto prices. Afterward, CPI data made the feds hike the interest rate by 75 basis points, sending assets price downwards. But as...
How Does Adirize Dao Intend To Compete With Other Crypto Projects Like Dash And Pax Gold?
Ultimately, decentralized finance has outshone the traditional finance industry by eliminating third-party influences from financial processes. Built to operate under the principles of DeFi, the Adirize DAO has developed completely decentralized services for its users. The DAO accomplishes this using Decentralized Applications (DApps) to assist users with finance activities like...
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
Ethereum Price Broke Out Of Descending Channel, What’s Next?
Ethereum price has been trading within a descending trendline, which is a sign of bearishness. Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum price has been different as the coin registered a 6% appreciation. As the coin appreciated, it broke outside of the descending channel. Over the last week, the Ethereum...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4
As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
Why Flasko (FLSK) could make millionaires in 2023, more likely than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)
The cryptoverse arose from the necessity to alter the current way business is conducted. Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized ledger and currency capable of replacing the world’s currencies we know today. Thousands of altcoins have emerged since the debut of Bitcoin, with Ethereum being the most popular (ETH). The meme coins are a subset of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin being the most popular (DOGE).
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is On Top Of Whales’ Menu – Here’s Why
There has been a massive sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, and during this period, whales have been focusing on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the general negative attitude in the cryptocurrency industry. There was a 5.34 percent increase in the number of addresses owning between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE, as...
Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show...
Big Eyes Coin, Takes Meme-Ing Against Tamadoge To The Next Level
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.
Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) Try to Cover Losses; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases Gains With Triple Digit Growth
Amid the turmoil in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies are coming up with new updates on their platform to sustain their presence. Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) are the major cryptocurrencies that have recently launched new updates to minimize losses and attract users and investors. Then, there is Chronoly.io (CRNO)...
Bitcoin aSOPR Profit-Loss Junction Continues To Act As Resistance
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR profit-loss junction has continued to act as resistance to the price of the crypto. Bitcoin aSOPR Bounces Back Down From The Breakeven Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the aSOPR value equal to ‘1’ line has been acting as...
Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, ALGO Rises 22% In One Week
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector. At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and...
Shiba Inu Eternity Update Awaited – Will This Lift SHIB’s Price?
There may be a Shiba Inu (SHIB) rally coming soon. Recent events have sparked widespread interest in the Shiba Inu project and its native cryptocurrency. On Thursday, the company’s founder and chief programmer, Shytoshi Kusama, informed the SHIB Army that the company’s development team is working on a burn mechanism that will have implications for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.
ShareRing Enables Direct $SHR Swapping Between BNB Chain and ShareLedger
From September 22, ShareRing app users can directly swap $SHR between BNB Smart Chain and ShareLedger (SLP3) without first converting to Ethereum ERC-20 token. ShareRing said the decision to slash conversion steps from three to two would drastically boost efficiency, lower the cost of conversion, and save time. $SHR is...
Moshnake; The Next Big Cryptocurrency Binance Coin And Polygon
Blockchain on its own is a pretty impressive innovation. It has been used in different ways since its inception, and now it plays a pivotal part in a new project trying to take the world by storm- Moshnake (MSH). As a newcomer to an innovative project, it’s normal to wonder...
