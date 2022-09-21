Read full article on original website
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
Algorand (ALGO) Undermines Crypto Bloodbath, Adds Over 27% In A Week
This week has been eventful in the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses since Monday, September 19. The Merge on September 15 kickstarted another downtrend for crypto prices. Afterward, CPI data made the feds hike the interest rate by 75 basis points, sending assets price downwards. But as...
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
Ethereum Price Broke Out Of Descending Channel, What’s Next?
Ethereum price has been trading within a descending trendline, which is a sign of bearishness. Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum price has been different as the coin registered a 6% appreciation. As the coin appreciated, it broke outside of the descending channel. Over the last week, the Ethereum...
Cardano Price Surges, Will The Bulls Hold The Recovery?
Cardano price has been pushed up on its chart by the bulls at the time of writing. In the past day, Cardano moved up 2%. Over the last week, the price action of the altcoin wasn’t positive as it lost most of the gains in the week. Continued buyer...
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
TA: Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,150 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $19,200 and a break above $19,500 could spark a fresh rally. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $19,000 level. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough...
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
Why Flasko (FLSK) could make millionaires in 2023, more likely than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)
The cryptoverse arose from the necessity to alter the current way business is conducted. Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized ledger and currency capable of replacing the world’s currencies we know today. Thousands of altcoins have emerged since the debut of Bitcoin, with Ethereum being the most popular (ETH). The meme coins are a subset of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin being the most popular (DOGE).
What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4
As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
Bitcoin aSOPR Profit-Loss Junction Continues To Act As Resistance
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR profit-loss junction has continued to act as resistance to the price of the crypto. Bitcoin aSOPR Bounces Back Down From The Breakeven Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the aSOPR value equal to ‘1’ line has been acting as...
Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) Try to Cover Losses; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases Gains With Triple Digit Growth
Amid the turmoil in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies are coming up with new updates on their platform to sustain their presence. Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) are the major cryptocurrencies that have recently launched new updates to minimize losses and attract users and investors. Then, there is Chronoly.io (CRNO)...
Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed – Time To Buy DOT?
To shed light on the protocol’s successes, Polkadot insiders have been providing key data. As it stands, these accomplishments are very helpful to the overall ‘well-being’ of DOT. However, the coin’s value has been down alongside the rest of the crypto and financial market. Is this...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is On Top Of Whales’ Menu – Here’s Why
There has been a massive sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, and during this period, whales have been focusing on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the general negative attitude in the cryptocurrency industry. There was a 5.34 percent increase in the number of addresses owning between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE, as...
Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, ALGO Rises 22% In One Week
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector. At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and...
Maker DAO Shows Bullish Sentiment After A While, Eyes $800?
MKR trades below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe. Price breaks out of a falling wedge with eyes set on key resistance of $800. The price looks strong on low and high timeframes. Maker DAO (MKR) price has had a rough time recently as price beaks out of...
Algorand Registers Significant Gains Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market is presently going through another round of downward movement except for a few coins like Algorand. Prices of cryptocurrencies are drastically dropping as macroeconomic factors set the pace. With the bearish trend, the primary crypto asset has crashed from its crucial support levels. Following the meeting of...
