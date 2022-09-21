Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Children enjoy a ‘Day Of Play’ in Uptown Normal
UPTOWN NORMAL (25 News Now) - A local holiday was dedicated to getting children outside to have fun in a bigger playground. The ‘Day Of Play’ is hosted by the Children’s Discovery Museum. It brings all things creative, different, and fun outside for others to enjoy. Many educational resources for parents were provided, who also got time to be interactive with teaching their child to ride a bike or even play a musical instrument.
25newsnow.com
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds show up for 20th annual Mark Linder Walk for the Mind
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center was full of people ready to walk for the 20th annual Mark Linder Walk for the Mind Saturday morning. The fundraiser was not only celebrating 20 years, but they celebrated making a million dollars in the course of those years. The walk remembered those who lost their battle with brain cancer and supported those who were survivors. Doctors, survivors, and supporters all came up to speak to the crowd. Linder lost his battle in 2005, but his vision remained alive, offering support to families battling brain cancer and aiding in funding for research.
25newsnow.com
How central Illinois wineries thrive in a cold climate zone
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois is home to many local wineries, but typically grapes like hot and dry climates. So, how does it work? Diane Hahn, General Manager of Mackinaw Valley Winery, said “In order to have grapes that produce well and are healthy and thrive, we grow French-American hybrids. They can withstand our winters, if the temperature gets down to thirty below they will not die.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Peoria Guild of Black Artists partners with Ameren ‘spark’ conversation with energy murals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the stroke of a brush, the Peoria Guild of Black Artists is trying to bridge the gap between Southside Peoria neighborhoods and Ameren. Murals are coming to three locations: the East Bluff Community Center, House of Hope, and UFS building. The East Bluff mural is nearly complete, according to the artists. It will be featured in an unveiling ceremony on October 18.
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
25newsnow.com
Karly and Shayla Blood Drive for Cancer enters fourth year
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After battling with cancer, two young girls came together to host a blood drive so other patients will have easier access to lifesaving blood. Karly Rathbun and Shayla Schielein, both 13, were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when they were eight years old. During their battle they had to undergo many blood transfusions, with the wait for blood sometimes taking hours. The girls didn’t want other patients to have to wait like they did, so four years ago they decided to start a blood drive to help. Held Saturday at the Fondulac District Library, Schielein said she was excited to meet help young patients.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
Celebration on Peoria’s Riverfront for 100 new U.S. citizens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - About 100 people from 31 countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Friday at Peoria’s Riverfront Museum. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) holds ceremonies such as the one locally to celebrate the final step in immigrants’ journeys to citizenship and to honor the commitment they’ve shown along the way.
25newsnow.com
Western Avenue patching begins Sept. 26
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Work to patch pavement will reduce Western Avenue in Peoria to one land in each direction through the end of October, between Moss Avenue and Martin Street. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes would be...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington fitness center advocates for cardiovascular health at Saturday event
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One fitness center had the goal of getting hearts pumping Saturday morning. Carle Health Fitness Center hosted its annual Heart Walk for residents and gym members of the area. The idea is to bring awareness to cardiac health, and teach others to remain active in the process. The event featured a pie-in-the-face with a fitness coach and a warm up to get the walk started.
25newsnow.com
Local High Schoolers Experience Museum on Wheels
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A museum came to students at three Peoria high schools this week. The Peoria Regional Office of Education hosted the Mobile Museum of Tolerance also known as MMOT. It is a joint project between the Midwest office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Illinois State Board of Education. The traveling museum and classroom aims to inspire students to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
25newsnow.com
The Place for Children with Autism opens enrollment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young Children with Autism now have a new school-like to explore and learn with other kids just like them. The ‘Place For Children With Autism’ just held its grand opening for the newest in Bloomington. It’s the 15th location in Illinois and a...
25newsnow.com
Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
25newsnow.com
Peoria fire engine stolen while responding to crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More details are expected to be released after a Peoria fire engine was stolen while responding to a crash early Saturday morning. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirms to 25 News that the incident happened around 6 AM Saturday on Moss Avenue. Sollberger adds that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Training shows emergency department residents patient response before the hospital
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Residents of the emergency department at OSF had a first-hand look at what first responders do before patients arrive at the hospital. Training Thursday by East Peoria firefighters showed how they remove crash victims from a wrecked vehicle. The emergency department residents even got...
25newsnow.com
2nd Pekin City Council member wants to become mayor
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A second Pekin City Council member wants to become the city’s next mayor even though the man currently holding the job has not formally announced his political plans. Dave Nutter has been on the council since 2019 and chairs Pekin’s Infrastructure Committee. Besides...
25newsnow.com
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
25newsnow.com
STI cases up locally, following nationwide trend
(25 News Now) - Case numbers are up nationally for sexually transmitted infections, and the numbers in Central Illinois are following suit. Doctors say the rise can be attributed, at least partially, to the COVID-19 pandemic, when resources for treating and testing for STI’s were harder to come by. New preliminary CDC data says there were 2.5 million cases of the most prevalent STI’s nationwide in 2021.
Comments / 0