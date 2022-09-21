ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Seattle, WA
Snohomish, WA
King County, WA
KUOW

How long will smoky skies linger above Puget Sound?

The smell of the air around the Puget Sound today is ... not pleasant. Some KUOW employees described it as "like a smoked ham" or "similar to a car backfiring." So, how long will we be living with this burnt ham, car backfiring, badly-made bonfire smoke? And what is breathing it in doing to our bodies?
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

First day of fall brings clouds and cooler temps

Seattle - It is the first day of fall, and it will feel like it in Western Washington today with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Low level clouds pushed inland overnight and will stick around through midday. Sunshine will return this afternoon for the Puget Sound area with highs back close to average for this time of year. The autumnal equinox is at 6:03 PM. At that point, we can say fall has official begun!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge closed for the weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle will be closed over the weekend. The closing is taking place to relieve congestion and provide continued safety for the traveling public. Bicyclists, metro buses, and emergency...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park

There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
SEATTLE, WA
Fairfield Sun Times

Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport

HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
HELENA, MT

