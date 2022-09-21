There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO