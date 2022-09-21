Read full article on original website
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
Seattle weather: Fall conditions are here, but they won't last for long
SEATTLE - Happy fall, y'all! Highs today landed right where we should be for this time of year at 70. Clouds increase overnight giving us warmer lows. Check out Seattle at 58. Normal is now 52 for the overnight hours. The first full day of fall features mainly cloudy skies...
US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
How long will smoky skies linger above Puget Sound?
The smell of the air around the Puget Sound today is ... not pleasant. Some KUOW employees described it as "like a smoked ham" or "similar to a car backfiring." So, how long will we be living with this burnt ham, car backfiring, badly-made bonfire smoke? And what is breathing it in doing to our bodies?
First day of fall brings clouds and cooler temps
Seattle - It is the first day of fall, and it will feel like it in Western Washington today with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Low level clouds pushed inland overnight and will stick around through midday. Sunshine will return this afternoon for the Puget Sound area with highs back close to average for this time of year. The autumnal equinox is at 6:03 PM. At that point, we can say fall has official begun!
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
Westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge closed for the weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle will be closed over the weekend. The closing is taking place to relieve congestion and provide continued safety for the traveling public. Bicyclists, metro buses, and emergency...
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Bolt Creek Fire is 95% contained. Smoke continues to drift into Western Washington
The Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County is now 95% contained after charring more than 10,000 acres this month. But it's still burning and pumping out lots of smoke. Part of Highway 2 closed to through traffic between Index and Skykomish. Meanwhile, the smaller Goat Rocks Fire continues to burn...
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities returning to normal hours this weekend
Snohomish County Public Works announced Friday that solid waste facilities in the county will be open during regular business hours this weekend, eliminating a previously scheduled closure of the facilities for Sunday, Sept. 25. County staff have made significant efforts to clear excess garbage piles at transfer stations and drop...
WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport
HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
