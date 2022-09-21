ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP faces quick turnaround for Boise State game

By Sam Guzman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago UTEP was on the losing end of a 27-10 game at New Mexico. Now, UTEP (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) needs a short memory as they prepare to take on Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) on Friday night at the Sun Bowl.

With the game set to be played on Friday night instead of Saturday, the Miners will lose a day of practice. Operationally that does change a lot of things for UTEP but it doesn’t change their mindset as they prepare for the Broncos.

“I don’t think it changes much. It is just a day less of practice but I think we are focused,” said UTEP senior wide receiver Rey Flores. “We’ve already had plenty of practices so I think it is not going to really affect us. We just got to come out Friday and execute.”

“We just lose a day but other than that, the preparation, we are still going to go about it the same,” said UTEP junior quarterback Gavin Hardison. “We are going to try and add in some extra time here and there, studying, and just preparing for a short week.”

This is the only Friday night game on UTEP’s schedule for 2022. They will have a Thursday night game on Nov. 3 when they play at Rice.

This is the first time UTEP will host Boise State in 18 seasons in a Friday night matchup. The Broncos come in with a 2-1 overall record and 1-0 conference record. UTEP is currently listed as 15.5 point underdogs for Friday night. The Miners have never beat Boise State in program history. The all-time series records show that the Miners are 0-6 against the Broncos.

The Miners and Broncos will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Sun Bowl on Friday, Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

