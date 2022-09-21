ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after vandalizing Washington Monument: police

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
 4 days ago
U.S. Park Police said they arrested an adult male on Tuesday evening after he vandalized the base of the Washington Monument.

“The United States Park Police has an adult male in custody for vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with paint,” the agency said in a statement.

“The area at the base of the monument will be temporarily closed,” the statement continued. “National Park Service conservators will work on the restoration process. The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information at this time.”

Photos posted on Twitter by Fox 5 DC reporter Katie Barlow of the alleged incident show red paint smeared on the west side of the monument’s base.

“Have you been f—– by this,” the alleged vandal wrote in paint with an arrow pointing upward toward the monument.

The monument — which stands at 550 feet tall — is shaped like an obelisk, with four tapering sides leading to a pyramid shape at the top.

It is located on the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol, also close to the White House.

“Gov says tough shit,” the alleged suspect appeared to write on the monument.

Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
