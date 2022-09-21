Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Nauvoo, Illinois Named The Best Off-the-Grid Place in America
When you think about it, it does make a lot of sense. However, I've never thought of Nauvoo, Illinois as an off-the-grid kind of place. Perhaps I should as a national site just declared it the best off-the-grid places in America. I saw this interesting new article on Only In...
One officer’s hunch solves 2 Missouri cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Video Shows Alligator Floating Through Illinois Waterpark’s Lazy River
It's a couple of weeks past swimming pool season in the Midwest, and that's a good thing for one waterpark in Illinois that had an alligator in their lazy river. According to the video by the Scoville Zoo in Decatur, Illinois, the 39-year-old alligator known as G spent some time in the Splash Cove waterpark's lazy river, as the last swimmer of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
newschannel20.com
Golf outing to help women to find enriching and empowering employment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wooden It Be Lovely held their sixth golf outing. Wooden It be Lovely is a program whose goal is to help women in need to find enriching and empowering employment opportunities. The money from this outing goes to providing work and opportunities for the women...
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police want more information from downtown businesses about events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department wants to help downtown businesses stay safe. This comes after two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds last weekend. The Springfield Police Department is asking downtown business owners to give them more information about late-night events they may have in order to...
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield High School seniors start robotics club
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
newschannel20.com
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
ourquadcities.com
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
Comments / 0