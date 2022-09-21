ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
106.9 KROC

Video Shows Alligator Floating Through Illinois Waterpark’s Lazy River

It's a couple of weeks past swimming pool season in the Midwest, and that's a good thing for one waterpark in Illinois that had an alligator in their lazy river. According to the video by the Scoville Zoo in Decatur, Illinois, the 39-year-old alligator known as G spent some time in the Splash Cove waterpark's lazy river, as the last swimmer of the season.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Golf outing to help women to find enriching and empowering employment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wooden It Be Lovely held their sixth golf outing. Wooden It be Lovely is a program whose goal is to help women in need to find enriching and empowering employment opportunities. The money from this outing goes to providing work and opportunities for the women...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
GALESBURG, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Police want more information from downtown businesses about events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department wants to help downtown businesses stay safe. This comes after two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds last weekend. The Springfield Police Department is asking downtown business owners to give them more information about late-night events they may have in order to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield High School seniors start robotics club

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
BETTENDORF, IA
newschannel20.com

Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash

A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL

