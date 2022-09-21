Crews repair issue that shut down Link light rail service between U District, Northgate

SEATTLE — Just before 9 p.m., Sound Transit tweeted that repairs were completed after a mechanical issue caused a power outage and shut down the Link 1 line service between the University District and Northgate going northbound.

Hundreds of commuters had their commutes delayed on Tuesday afternoon and evening in Seattle as they had to either take a shuttle or find another option to get to their destination.

Before noon, Sound Transit had tweeted that its 1 line service was experiencing a minor delay. However, the delay lasted until evening.

Representatives with Link said equipment needed to be replaced.

While repairs were ongoing and power was being restored, Sound Transit apologized for the disruption and said it was “working to get back to normal service quickly.”

Sound Transit did not provide details about the exact cause of the mechanical issue.

©2022 Cox Media Group