ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island has a fun little feature you may have missed

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bX6CR_0i3cBcoY00

If you’ve been enjoying playing around with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14, you may have noticed an interesting behavior that perfectly encapsulates Apple’s unrivaled attention to detail. When you swipe up on an app, and in turn send it off to the Dynamic Island, the direction it takes is wholly dependent on the angle used to swipe upwards.

Cabel Sasser brought it to light via Twitter a few days ago and, in a word, it’s classic Apple. If you swipe upward on an app with a curve, it will curve up into the Dynamic Island. The video below shows how it works in action, and suffice it to say, it’s fun to play around with. If anything, it brings back a little bit of the whimsy that used to be more apparent in Apple software.

Some Dynamic Island complaints

On a related note, it’s worth mentioning that not everyone is a fan of the Dynamic Island. Some people, myself included, find it frustrating that there are no settings to adjust how the Dynamic Island works. For instance, if music is playing, it’s distracting to see waveforms constantly at the top of the display. This can be frustrating when scrolling through Twitter or reading important emails.

Perhaps some user-customizable settings are on the way in forthcoming iOS 16 updates. But all told, it’s nice to see Apple make a bold design choice with the Dynamic Island even if there are still some quirks that need to be ironed out. In fact, it’s fair to say that the Dynamic Island was the star of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro unveiling. This is certainly noteworthy given how impressive the iPhone 14 Pro’s new camera system is.

On a related note, rumor has it that all of Apple’s iPhone 15 models will boast the same display design as the iPhone 14 Pro. This interesting tidbit came from display analyst Ross Young who, in the past, has relayed very accurate iPhone rumors.

More iPhone coverage: See what our thoughts are on the iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Smart Phone#Ios
shefinds

3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery

It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

341K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy