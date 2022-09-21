The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island has a fun little feature you may have missed

If you’ve been enjoying playing around with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14, you may have noticed an interesting behavior that perfectly encapsulates Apple’s unrivaled attention to detail. When you swipe up on an app, and in turn send it off to the Dynamic Island, the direction it takes is wholly dependent on the angle used to swipe upwards.

Cabel Sasser brought it to light via Twitter a few days ago and, in a word, it’s classic Apple. If you swipe upward on an app with a curve, it will curve up into the Dynamic Island. The video below shows how it works in action, and suffice it to say, it’s fun to play around with. If anything, it brings back a little bit of the whimsy that used to be more apparent in Apple software.

Some Dynamic Island complaints

On a related note, it’s worth mentioning that not everyone is a fan of the Dynamic Island. Some people, myself included, find it frustrating that there are no settings to adjust how the Dynamic Island works. For instance, if music is playing, it’s distracting to see waveforms constantly at the top of the display. This can be frustrating when scrolling through Twitter or reading important emails.

Perhaps some user-customizable settings are on the way in forthcoming iOS 16 updates. But all told, it’s nice to see Apple make a bold design choice with the Dynamic Island even if there are still some quirks that need to be ironed out. In fact, it’s fair to say that the Dynamic Island was the star of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro unveiling. This is certainly noteworthy given how impressive the iPhone 14 Pro’s new camera system is.

On a related note, rumor has it that all of Apple’s iPhone 15 models will boast the same display design as the iPhone 14 Pro. This interesting tidbit came from display analyst Ross Young who, in the past, has relayed very accurate iPhone rumors.

