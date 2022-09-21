Read full article on original website
WLBT
Need an office building in downtown Jackson? The city wants to sell you one.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One downtown Jackson property could soon be put back on the tax rolls. Jackson is seeking bids to sell a city-owned property at 400 E. Silas Brown St. The minimum asking price is $25,000. Interested parties must submit bids by Tuesday, October 4, according to city bid documents.
WLBT
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
LeFleur East Business Improvement District approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved the creation of the LeFleur East Business Improvement District. The Northside Sun reported property owners will pay an additional 7 cents per square foot with their property taxes to pay for projects like beautification and security. Business and property owners within the district’s boundaries voted 62% […]
Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
WLBT
State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had “completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4,” which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
WAPT
JTran making improvements to routes, signs
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson and JTran is upgrading its bus services. The city received $8.7 million in federal grant funds to improve the city's transit system. Leaders came up with the Connect JXN Transit plan. It looks at the best ways to upgrade and modernize the JTran system.
Jackson mayor responds to lawsuit filed against him and his city
Several residents from Jackson, Mississippi, have filed a class action lawsuit against the city, the mayor, the former mayor and several others regarding water issues in Jackson, according to the suit filed last week. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds.
Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
Jackson Free Press
Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl
Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
WLBT
Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water may be flowing through faucets in the capital city but many are still relying on bottled water. Organizations large and small in the city are working to get water to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised. Friday afternoon members of the Poor People’s Campaign prepared for...
WLBT
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School...
Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says 'we're not waiting another minute' to secure funding for water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared Thursday on ABC's "GMA3," where he was asked about the city's water crisis and a controversial statement made by Gov. Tate Reeves. Lumumba said the cost to make long-term repairs to the city's water system will be expensive, but he...
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
WLBT
Church building in Jackson catches on fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
WAPT
Byram starts process of finding its own water wells
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
