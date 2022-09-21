ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

chiefs nation
4d ago

I really can't believe I just read this 😐 . . Pearl . . if anything move out of Mississippi 😆😁

WJTV 12

LeFleur East Business Improvement District approved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved the creation of the LeFleur East Business Improvement District. The Northside Sun reported property owners will pay an additional 7 cents per square foot with their property taxes to pay for projects like beautification and security. Business and property owners within the district’s boundaries voted 62% […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had “completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4,” which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JTran making improvements to routes, signs

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson and JTran is upgrading its bus services. The city received $8.7 million in federal grant funds to improve the city's transit system. Leaders came up with the Connect JXN Transit plan. It looks at the best ways to upgrade and modernize the JTran system.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl

Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Church building in Jackson catches on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram starts process of finding its own water wells

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
BYRAM, MS

