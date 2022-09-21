Read full article on original website
Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
'Are we waiting for children to be assaulted?': Parents react to homeless man harassing middle schoolers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not long after the start of the school day Thursday, families from Sacramento’s Sutter Middle School received messages via voicemail and email from the principal. "...a man, who appeared to be homeless, was yelling inappropriate sexual comments toward students near Safeway and then ran to...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
Two 14-year-olds detained for email threats that closed Davis schools, police say
DAVIS, Calif. — Two 14-year-old students were detained Thursday morning after police say they were responsible for threats made to two Davis schools that shut down the campuses. The Davis Joint Unified School District said that the schools received the threats Wednesday evening, and the campuses were closed earlier...
Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hurt after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a woman in her 30s was crossing the street from a gas station to a Mcdonald's on Auburn Boulevard and...
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
SUV crashes into Sacramento storage facility during two-vehicle collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash ended with a vehicle colliding into a Sacramento storage facility on Friday night. The crash happened near 3rd Street and X Street at the StorQuest Self Storage. Video shows that one of the SUV's went through the glass doors of the building. It's...
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
KCRA Today: Lawsuit against SMUD, evacuated Foresthill students return to class, Hurricane Fiona latest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
PG&E sued over claims the utility was responsible for the Mosquito Fire
A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company is alleging that the utility was responsible for the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court and claims the Mosquito Fire was ignited by PG&E’s “poorly maintained utility structure.”
Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 23-25
From the Farm-to-Fork festival to the wild west coming to Northern California and Country in the Park, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Weather-wise, KCRA 3's Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says it will be a beautiful weekend. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
'Ready to be back in familiar campus': Foresthill High School students return to class Monday after deep cleaning
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Students and staff at Foresthill High School haven't been on campus since the Friday before Labor Day due to theMosquito Fire sparking on Labor Day and forcing thousands to evacuate. Now that firefighters have a handle on the fire and evacuation orders have been lifted, the...
Explore Outdoors: Gold rush fever linked to whitewater thrills
COLOMA, Calif. — If you're seeking an outdoor rush linked to California's most notable rush — the Gold Rush — then consider a trip down the American River where it flows past theMarshall Gold Discovery State Park. Long before whitewater rafting became a booming business near Coloma,...
New Folsom sport venue could join competitive sports landscape
FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced a vision for a new Folsom sports and entertainment venue that they said could create jobs and an economic boost. The proposal is titled, "The Folsom Ranch Project." "This announcement is three years in the making and 15 years...
Get a Taste of Lincoln this weekend: Dozens of restaurants, vineyards, live music highlight its 20th festival
LINCOLN, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? How does having dozens of restaurants, wineries and live music move you?. Look no further than the 11th annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase. This Saturday, more than 40 restaurants, a dozen plus wineries and ZZ Top tribute band ZZ...
