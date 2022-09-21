ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 23-25

From the Farm-to-Fork festival to the wild west coming to Northern California and Country in the Park, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Weather-wise, KCRA 3's Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says it will be a beautiful weekend. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Gold rush fever linked to whitewater thrills

COLOMA, Calif. — If you're seeking an outdoor rush linked to California's most notable rush — the Gold Rush — then consider a trip down the American River where it flows past theMarshall Gold Discovery State Park. Long before whitewater rafting became a booming business near Coloma,...
COLOMA, CA
KCRA.com

New Folsom sport venue could join competitive sports landscape

FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced a vision for a new Folsom sports and entertainment venue that they said could create jobs and an economic boost. The proposal is titled, "The Folsom Ranch Project." "This announcement is three years in the making and 15 years...
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy