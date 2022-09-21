Read full article on original website
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
WYFF4.com
Man dies following shooting at Greenville County pool hall, Coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Greenville County pool hall, according to the coroner. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say it was determined three men suffered at least one gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
WIS-TV
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
WYFF4.com
Driver dead after crash in Laurens County, troopers say
GRAY COURT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened around midnight Saturday on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive, about 1 mile from Gray Court. They say a car was traveling north, crossed the center...
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
Shooting outside apartment complex in Greenville under investigation
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Friday Headlines: Autopsy results of body found in Columbiana Centre & Newberry man arrested after shooting
Friday headlines: MUSC releases the autopsy results of the body found at the Columbiana mall. Newberry deputies arrest a man in connection to a shooting, and an event to honor homicide victims takes place tomorrow.
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
WYFF4.com
Driver seriously hurt in Greenville hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a moped driver was seriously injured in a hit and run. Troopers say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road in Greenville County. They said an unknown vehicle, that may have...
One dead in Greenville County crash
The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2001 Dodge Truck died after running off the roadway. The single vehicle collision occurred around 8PM Wednesday, on Secondary Road 178 in Greenville County.
Murder suspect arrested out of state after a body was found in Laurens County
A body discovered in Laurens County is believed to be that of a woman who’d been reported missing, and the man who had disappeared along with her is under arrest in Colorado.
Driver killed in Newberry County head-on crash with tractor-trailer identified
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer days earlier. According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 121 not far from I-26. Master...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
Union Co. deputies continue search for woman accused of murder
What seemed to be a death due to a combination of alcohol and untreated medical conditions turned out to be a homicide.
Man killed by train in Westminster
A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
