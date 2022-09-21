ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

WYFF4.com

Man dies following shooting at Greenville County pool hall, Coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Greenville County pool hall, according to the coroner. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say it was determined three men suffered at least one gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dead after crash in Laurens County, troopers say

GRAY COURT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened around midnight Saturday on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive, about 1 mile from Gray Court. They say a car was traveling north, crossed the center...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
#Missing Person#Murder#Lcso
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
GREER, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

