GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Greenville County pool hall, according to the coroner. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say it was determined three men suffered at least one gunshot wound.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO