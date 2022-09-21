ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

The Bossier City Bed Bath & Beyond is closing. Here's what you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
A Bossier City department store will soon be closing its doors.

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed it will be closing 56 of its 150 stores in hopes to bolster business, and north Louisiana was not spared.

On Aug. 31, the retailer announced that it would be bringing new life into the business and would be putting forth a new business plan. This plan includes cutting about 20% of jobs and closing 150 locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond posted a few days later 56 stores across the U.S. that will be impacted by this new business plan. Among those store closures was the Bossier City location.

The 2900 Meadow Creek department store is slated to close by the end of the year. A representative with the store said that no date has been announced.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

