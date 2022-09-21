ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rally on Saturday to make Camp Hale a national monument

Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials,. and 10th Mountain veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors

It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs

Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade

Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs trounces 4A GJ Central in front of homecoming crowd

The Glenwood Springs Demons rode the running legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on homecoming Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field and posted a 28-6 win over the 4A Grand Junction Central Warriors. Sophomore fullback Mason Markovich contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, helping along a Glenwood offense...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

