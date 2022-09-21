Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rally on Saturday to make Camp Hale a national monument
Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials,. and 10th Mountain veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors
It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day
Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Omicron vaccine, flu shots available from Garfield County Public Health
Garfield County Public Health is now offering the COVID omicron vaccine to anyone eligible, a news release states. “This is a bivalent vaccine that is made up of 50 percent of the original mRNA vaccine and 50 percent omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant strains,” the release states.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs
Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade
Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs trounces 4A GJ Central in front of homecoming crowd
The Glenwood Springs Demons rode the running legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on homecoming Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field and posted a 28-6 win over the 4A Grand Junction Central Warriors. Sophomore fullback Mason Markovich contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, helping along a Glenwood offense...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man shot, sent to Grand Junction for medical treatment after Rifle police respond to disturbance
A Rifle man was taken to Grand Junction for medical treatment after he was shot by officers responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Munro Avenue early Saturday morning, Police Chief Deb Funston said. Funston said the disturbance was caused by some type of an argument taking place...
