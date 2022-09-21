ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Here’s how many people in Illinois and all states may get student loan relief

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT4fN_0i3cAysf00

(NEXSTAR) – Over 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, with as many as 20 million likely to have their remaining balances entirely erased.

New figures from the White House show no state will see less than 45,000 residents qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. For some states, that estimated number of eligible residents is in the millions.

Last month, President Biden announced his plans to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers : those with federal student loans who earned less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) in 2020 or 2021 can receive up to $10,000 in relief, and those who received a Pell Grant are eligible for up to $20,000. More details on who qualifies and how to determine how much you’ll receive can be found here .

Will you get automatic student loan forgiveness? Here’s how to know

According to the White House, 90% of this student loan relief will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. The number of borrowers impacted in each state, however, will vary – drastically, in some cases.

The latest data from the White House shows states with larger populations will see the most amount of borrowers impacted by relief: California, Florida, New York, and Texas each have more than 2 million borrowers expected to qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are each expected to have more than 1 million borrowers in that category.

In California, over 3.5 million borrowers are expected to receive up to $10,000 in student debt cancelation. Texas has the second-highest total at 3.2 million.

On the opposite end of the scale are, of course, states with smaller populations – in Wyoming, for example, 49,600 borrowers will receive up to $10,000. For nearby North Dakota, it’s about 82,000 borrowers, and in Alaska, it’s 60,500.

When it comes to borrowers eligible for up to $20,000 in relief (those that received a Pell Grant ), California and Texas both have more than 2.3 million expected to qualify. Four other states – Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio – each have more than 1 million borrowers meeting the same criteria.

Here’s how much student loan forgiveness you’ll receive, and when you’ll see it

Wyoming again has the fewest borrowers in this category at 31,400, followed by Vermont at 37,100 and North Dakota at 49,600.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of how many borrowers in each state are expected to receive student loan forgiveness, according to the White House:

State Estimated Number of Eligible Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Eligible Pell Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred)
Alabama 588,000 404,900
Alaska 60,500 37,300
Arizona 810,800 554,900
Arkansas 365,600 269,000
California 3,549,300 2,340,600
Colorado 698,100 419,000
Connecticut 454,200 238,200
Washington, D.C. 105,600 60,300
Delaware 116,900 68,000
Florida 2,427,600 1,716,300
Georgia 1,506,100 1,039,100
Hawaii 111,500 65,700
Idaho 201,400 144,900
Illinois 1,486,600 863,600
Indiana 856,400 555,500
Iowa 408,700 248,900
Kansas 360,900 225,500
Kentucky 563,300 394,000
Louisiana 608,100 435,200
Maine 175,000 105,300
Maryland 747,100 419,400
Massachusetts 813,000 401,200
Michigan 1,316,000 849,300
Minnesota 729,700 416,300
Mississippi 417,200 316,400
Missouri 777,300 502,200
Montana 120,400 78,600
Nebraska 232,100 136,000
New Hampshire 175,100 85,300
New Jersey 1,082,900 590,300
New Mexico 215,900 159,000
New York 2,258,800 1,320,100
Nevada 315,800 216,900
North Carolina 1,190,500 785,500
North Dakota 82,000 49,600
Ohio 1,677,800 1,085,700
Oklahoma 454,300 321,600
Oregon 499,000 332,100
Pennsylvania 1,717,300 988,800
Rhode Island 133,900 75,300
South Carolina 681,100 458,400
South Dakota 109,100 65,100
Tennessee 795,300 542,000
Texas 3,323,200 2,306,700
Utah 282,700 206,300
Virginia 965,100 566,500
Vermont 72,200 37,100
Washington 697,600 423,800
West Virginia 213,100 145,000
Wisconsin 685,100 412,700
Wyoming 49,600 31,400
Courtesy the White House

In many of the states receiving the most relief – California, Georgia, and Florida, especially – the average student loan debt held by residents is higher, according to the latest data from the Department of Education. The opposite is true for the states with fewer borrowers expected to benefit – North Dakota and Wyoming have some of the lowest average debts in the country.

This isn’t exactly the case in Texas. While millions of borrowers in the Lone Star State are expected to benefit from Biden’s student debt relief, Texans have one of the lowest average debt burdens in the country at roughly $33,000, a level similar to that of North Dakota and Wyoming.

Student loan forgiveness: Don’t miss these four dates

While 8 million borrowers are expected to qualify for automatic federal student loan forgiveness, the majority of eligible borrowers will need to wait until early October to apply for debt relief, according to the Department of Education. Here’s what you can do while waiting for more details to be announced.

Exact details about how the federal debt forgiveness will be administered haven’t been released yet. Some borrowers may also receive an automatic refund for payments they’ve made on their loans since March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Education
City
Vermont, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
City
Ohio, IL
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
D.J. Eaton

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power

Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ne White House#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy. The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent. More information and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Anti-war protests fill the streets of Russia

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including anti-war protests in Russia and what Putin’s next steps could be. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout […]
PROTESTS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy