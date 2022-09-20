Dodgers rally to down Diamondbacks in first game of doubleheader

LOS ANGELES — The Diamondbacks filed slowly out of the dugout late Tuesday afternoon, with manager Torey Lovullo among the last to vacate.

For most of the second half, the Diamondbacks have displayed a different energy and attitude, their young core creating hope that better times might lay ahead. Their horrendous loss in the first game of a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium showed that the past is not so easy to escape.

In falling, 6-5, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks watched a four-run eighth inning disintegrate. They made egregious mistakes. They issued walks. They gave up hits. They were beaten. They then tried to wrap their minds around what happened in order to play another game a few hours later.

In the eighth inning, third baseman Josh Rojas failed to convert three chances into outs. Reliever Kevin Ginkel issued back-to-back walks. The Dodgers turned it into a five-run inning, then set the Diamondbacks down in order in the top of the ninth.

When it was over, Lovullo planted himself near the dugout tunnel, looking down the bench as his players made their way to the clubhouse.

“I stood there for a while,” Lovullo said. “I just wanted to see the players’ response to what just happened. It was unacceptable. I’ve been saying for a couple days now: To get to where we got to get to, we can’t have days like this. We can’t have moments like this.”

But moments like this have been part and parcel with trips to Los Angeles for much of Diamondbacks history. In 2008, Manny Ramirez almost singlehandedly killed a Diamondbacks playoff run. A decade later, it was Matt Kemp coming through against Archie Bradley on back-to-back days, then Cody Bellinger against Yoan Lopez.

There was the night closer Greg Holland had the bases empty, two outs and two strikes before issuing four consecutive walks to tie the game. Reliever T.J. McFarland came in and walked a fifth consecutive batter to end the game.

A Diamondbacks reliever named Esmerling Vasquez once ended a game on a walkoff balk. Last season, the Diamondbacks lost a game here by a score of 22-1. The next night, they blew a three-run lead in the eighth, then served up a three-run, walkoff homer in the ninth.

The Diamondbacks’ loss on Tuesday was just the latest debacle. They led, 5-1, when the eighth inning began. After two batters — a single and a homer — it was 5-3.

That was where things stood when the afternoon turned ugly for Rojas. He fielded a ground ball by Hanser Alberto cleanly but shorthopped his throw to first for an error. Later in the inning, Rojas could not come up with a ball hit to his right by Trayce Thompson. The tying run scored on the play, which was ruled a single. Three batters later, a Miguel Vargas ball went to Rojas’ left and hit off his glove for another single. That one put the Dodgers ahead for good.

“That’s a game we should have won,” Rojas said. “I made three errors today, cost us three, four runs. I’m a big reason we lost that game.”

The Diamondbacks also did not do much offensively after the fifth inning. After coming up empty on a scoring opportunity in the sixth, they went down in order in each of the final three innings.

“It’s always frustrating,” first baseman Christian Walker said. “A loss is a loss, it doesn’t matter how it happens. It’s a team effort. A team like that, you’ve got to keep scoring. Four runs is not enough. They’ve got a good offense, especially at home. You’ve got to keep hammering.”

The loss dropped the Diamondbacks to 0-6 at Dodger Stadium this season. They are 1-15 here since the start of last season and 1-20 in their past 21 games since August 2019.

Lovullo did not deny what seems obvious: The Diamondbacks lose games at Dodger Stadium in ways that cannot be explained only by a difference in talent. He said he respected what the Dodgers have accomplished over the years, how good of a team they have assembled.

Lovullo then added, “But we’ve got to find ways to win games here. What I watched in the eighth inning was unacceptable — 100 percent unacceptable — and that can’t keep happening.”

He continued: “I ask these guys to be honest about things and evaluate it the right way; I’m going to have to be as well. Yeah, the Dodgers have got something on us. We can’t fall into that. We’ve got to make it happen. Somebody is going to stand up there and duke it out and get the job done the right way and their teammates will follow. We’ve got to start to turn that around.”

