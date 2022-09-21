ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue

By Dolan Reynolds, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP /NEXSTAR) – A good Samaritan helped rescue four abandoned puppies early Saturday morning after noticing a suitcase seemingly moving on its own on the side of a North Carolina highway, according to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS).

A photo shows the four young dogs, all mostly black with small white patches, stuffed inside a blue suitcase. The piece of luggage, which was dumped along a road in Guilford County, was almost completely zipped up, except for one small section, according to the shelter.

Animal Services workers said the person who found the puppies was shocked and brought them to the shelter immediately.

“Shout out to all the Good Samaritans who take the time to help animals in need,” GCAS posted on Facebook Saturday.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Animal Services, Stephen Carlson, said that the puppies, all four of which are females, are doing fine.

However, the medical team says they are very under-socialized and will require foster-to-adopt homes with experienced caretakers before they can be put up for adoption.

“They will require lots of human interaction, affection and patience,” Carlson told Nexstar.

For now, the puppies – Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway and Carion (carry-on) – are settling into a new environment, thanks to a good Samaritan’s decision to investigate a discarded suitcase.

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
