Father, son killed in NJ plane crash are remembered as ‘1 of a kind’ duo

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A father and son have been identified as the two men killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey . Their family called the duo “one of a kind.”

New Jersey State Police say Kristofer Noone and his father John Noone III died when the plane crashed in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.

Kristofer Noone worked as a first officer for Spirit Airlines. Noone, 24 from Pennsauken, already had impressive skills, according to his older brother John Noone IV.

"The best pilot I had ever flown with,” John Noone IV said.

Their 67-year-old father, known as “Moose,” lived in Elmer. He recently retired from a career as an electrician and was looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, family told NBC10 .

"They were my go-to guys,” John Noone IV said. “It's devastating."

The National Transportation Safety Board tells KYW Newsradio the plane went down at about 2:15 p.m. Monday behind a home in Upper Deerfield Township.

Officials say the small aircraft crashed shortly after it took off from Bucks Airport, but there was no word on a cause as of late Tuesday afternoon.

As for where it was heading, that was also initially unclear. The NTSB said the plane was removed from the property as they continue to investigate.

John Noone IV says there was no known issues with the plane, and called it a freak accident.

"My dad got us into flying. Flew our entire life,” he said.

In fact, John Noone IV said his brother and dad just moved a few weeks ago to Salem County near where his family lived, and were launching a plane restoration company in Cumberland County.

He added that his brother and father forever changed his life.