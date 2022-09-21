Read full article on original website
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To Collapse
With the Fed's fifth interest rate hike yesterday, the third at 0.75%, Phoenix real estate activity is set to collapse. The only question is how severe will the decline be over the next six months.
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
KTAR.com
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal
PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Echo Park 303 industrial development breaks ground in Glendale
Echo Real Estate Capital, Inc. announced it has recently broken ground on Echo Park 303 – a two-building, 676,336 square foot industrial development in Glendale, Arizona. Strategically located on approximately 40 acres within the Woolf Logistics Center, Echo Park 303 is the latest addition to the thriving west valley industrial submarket that also features recently completed projects by Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw bottling and distribution), Rauch North America (Red Bull bottling and distribution) and Ball Corporation.
fox10phoenix.com
More Arizonans collect SNAP benefits as payouts decrease due to demand surge
MESA, Ariz. - This summer, thousands of Arizonans reached out to the state for help with their groceries. They're using the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also called SNAP benefits and the recent surge comes as funding has dropped significantly. Open up the cabinets and they look full. "Oh, canned goods."
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Black Rock Coffee Could Possibly Be Planning a New Gilbert Store
More Iced Caramel Blondies and Blackout Chillers for the East Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
azbigmedia.com
Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa
Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
