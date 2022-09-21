The Wyoming Cowgirls were swept Saturday afternoon in their conference home-opener, losing to UNLV 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21. Wyoming (4-10, 0-2) got out to a strong start to begin the match, leading most of the first set, however, nine service errors from the Cowgirls doomed them and the Lady Rebels (10-3, 1-1 MW) were able to take advantage and escape with a first set victory. UNLV went on to control most of the second and third sets in the match. The Cowgirls ended up committing 14 service errors in the loss while UNLV had just three.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO