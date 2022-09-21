Read full article on original website
Cowboy Golf Finishes 7th Out Of 19 At Tucker Intercollegiate
The Wyoming men’s golf team finished off a strong week of competition on Saturday, finishing seventh out of 19 teams at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, N.M. Leading the Cowboys were sophomore Patrick Azevedo, who finished ninth out of 104 collegiate golfers, and senior Tyler Severin, who tied for 21st.
UNLV Too Strong For Cowgirl Volleyball Team
The Wyoming Cowgirls were swept Saturday afternoon in their conference home-opener, losing to UNLV 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21. Wyoming (4-10, 0-2) got out to a strong start to begin the match, leading most of the first set, however, nine service errors from the Cowgirls doomed them and the Lady Rebels (10-3, 1-1 MW) were able to take advantage and escape with a first set victory. UNLV went on to control most of the second and third sets in the match. The Cowgirls ended up committing 14 service errors in the loss while UNLV had just three.
Cowgirls Soccer A Draw With The Lobos
The University of Wyoming soccer team opened Mountain West Conference play Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Cowgirls’ opponent was the defending regular season and tournament champions, New Mexico. The task was tall, and Wyoming showed up in every facet of the game. The Cowgirls matched the Lobos’...
Fire Restrictions To end For Medicine Bow-Routt Nat’l Forest & Thunder Basin Nat’l Grassland
As of Friday, Sept. 23, fire restrictions will no longer be in effect on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. Restrictions are being removed due to increased fuel moisture and favorable weather forecasts for reduced wildfire potential. This includes...
