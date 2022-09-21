Read full article on original website
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Oklahoma’s playoff dreams crushed by Kansas State upset: Best memes, reactions
Kansas State has made Oklahoma’s life miserable in the past. They did it again in Week 4 with a huge upset of the Sooners. Anyone who has watched recent matchups between Kansas State and Oklahoma knew the 2022 edition of that series could be a juicy one. The Wildcats always seem to play the Sooners tough.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Texas A&M escapes another loss with the luckiest missed FG in history
Texas A&M was about to blow a nine-point lead and lose to Arkansas until a Razorbacks field goal attempt gave the Aggies one of the luckiest breaks ever. The big question about the Texas A&M Aggies as they traveled to JerryWorld in Arlington to face the rival Arkansas Razorbacks was simple: Could Max Johnson and the offense under Jimbo Fisher move the ball against a pretty poor and heavily banged-up defense?
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Tennessee ends decade of misery vs Florida with huge win: Best memes, reactions
The Tennessee Volunteers have finally conquered the Florida Gators which will help them propel up the AP Top 25 rankings. The Tennesse Volunteers have had bad memories playing the Florida Gators this century, as they have only won four head-to-head matchups since 2000. The last time that Tennessee had a win over Florida was back in 2016. Now, the losing streak has finally reached its end.
Ohio State, Michigan fans trolling Michigan State for Minnesota blowout
Ohio State and Michigan fans came together to troll Michigan State and Mel Tucker for getting absolutely routed by Minnesota. There aren’t many things that Ohio State and Michigan fans agree on. Laughing at Michigan State is one of them. That unifying activity got to play out on Saturday...
