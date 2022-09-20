ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UVA leaders send message regarding incidents on Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There have been several incidents on Grounds this year, including the discovery of a noose on the statue of Home earlier this month. University of Virginia leaders sent a letter to the community on Thursday, saying none of the incidents appear to be connected, and only one appears to be a hate crime.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly at 7 pm at Mallside Forest Ct. The three victims who were transported to UVA hospital are all in stable condition as of Friday morning.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics honored capitol police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Special awards are presented today to those selected by the UVA Center for Politics who are dedicated to keeping American democracy alive - by protecting the capital on January 6, 2021. The 2022 Center for Politics Defender of Democracy Awards honored the police officers who protected the capital.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

All GCPS schools earn accreditation, but achievement gaps remain

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Public Schools division says all five of its schools are accredited for the 2022-23 school year. This means they have achieved at least the minimum standards for quality of education in the state. One significant result comes from Ruckersville Elementary School...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentences in attempted armed robbery case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three men from Charlottesville have been sentenced to prison for an attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man. According to a release, 23-year-old Tyreek Saquan Ragland, who organized the robbery plan, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Reduced speeds coming to Cherry Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council has voted to lower the speed limit on Cherry Avenue. It’s a heavily-trafficked road that runs through a residential neighborhood and by several schools. The recommendation was to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour between Cleveland Avenue...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

