cbs19news
Virginia Department of Education accredits all 24 schools in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Education has accredited all 24 schools in Albemarle County for the 2022-2023 school year. However, the division is very candid about the scores students received and how it is not pleased with the results. School officials realize through these results...
cbs19news
Albemarle County implements virtual reality into police training program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During a period of scrutiny over how police handle certain emergency calls, the Albemarle County Police Department is reimagining its training program. The department is using modern technology to help officers prepare for all kinds of situations. "We really wanted a way to enhance...
cbs19news
UVA leaders send message regarding incidents on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There have been several incidents on Grounds this year, including the discovery of a noose on the statue of Home earlier this month. University of Virginia leaders sent a letter to the community on Thursday, saying none of the incidents appear to be connected, and only one appears to be a hate crime.
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
NBC 29 News
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly at 7 pm at Mallside Forest Ct. The three victims who were transported to UVA hospital are all in stable condition as of Friday morning.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics honored capitol police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Special awards are presented today to those selected by the UVA Center for Politics who are dedicated to keeping American democracy alive - by protecting the capital on January 6, 2021. The 2022 Center for Politics Defender of Democracy Awards honored the police officers who protected the capital.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
Three people injured in shooting at Albemarle apartment complex
Three victims were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after shots were fired at an Albemarle County apartment complex.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
cbs19news
All GCPS schools earn accreditation, but achievement gaps remain
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Public Schools division says all five of its schools are accredited for the 2022-23 school year. This means they have achieved at least the minimum standards for quality of education in the state. One significant result comes from Ruckersville Elementary School...
cbs19news
Reward increased to $10,000 for information connected to reported hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWWS) -- Officials have increased the reward being offered in connection with a reported hate crime that occurred on Sept. 7 on UVA Grounds. The University of Virginia Police Department continues to investigate a noose placed on the statue of Homer on Sept. 7 at around 11:15 p.m.
wina.com
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
cbs19news
Prison sentences in attempted armed robbery case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three men from Charlottesville have been sentenced to prison for an attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man. According to a release, 23-year-old Tyreek Saquan Ragland, who organized the robbery plan, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Three Charlottesville men plead guilty in attempted armed robbery
Three Charlottesville men who admitted to the attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man were sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 23, the leader of the group who organized the robbery plan, pled guilty to one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison.
cbs19news
Reduced speeds coming to Cherry Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council has voted to lower the speed limit on Cherry Avenue. It’s a heavily-trafficked road that runs through a residential neighborhood and by several schools. The recommendation was to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour between Cleveland Avenue...
chsktr.com
Inside the Controversial Reactions of Charlottesville High School’s New Phone Policy
Addiction is a strong word, yet it is used every day to describe the relationship between students and their cell phones. Teenagers all around the world are becoming more addicted and reliant upon the constant. screens. As a result of this issue, Charlottesville High school has implemented a new policy...
cbs19news
Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
