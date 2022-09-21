The mountainside community of La Sal has experienced shifts in the years since the Euro-American settlement of the area in the 1870s and 1880s, including both in its name and location. The center of the settlement was originally located several miles to the east of its current town center, and the early town was also once called Coyote. According to an oral history collected from Norma P. Blankenagel in 1997, local legend long held that French fur trappers or Spanish conquistadors noted the snow on the mountain peaks was reminiscent of a sprinkling of salt, and therefore named the mountains the La Sals. The small town on the flank of the mountains ultimately wound up with this name as well.

