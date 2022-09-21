Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
etvnews.com
UAMMI Brings CrossTalk Tours, Conference to Southeast Utah
The Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) CrossTalk tours and conference took place in Carbon and Emery counties on Sept. 21 and 22. This venture began when UAMMI officials and supporting chemical engineering companies toured the San Rafael Energy Research Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dr. Jeremy Pearson, director of the center, explained to the group the establishment of the center, which began about seven years ago with the Emery County Commissioners’ desire to diversify employment and economic development in Emery County.
ksl.com
6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
'It was critical': Berm raised to help save the Great Salt Lake
Crews have completed efforts to raise a berm by four feet in an "emergency surgery" effort to balance the salinity of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
moabsunnews.com
Moab History: ‘The salt on top of the mountains’
The mountainside community of La Sal has experienced shifts in the years since the Euro-American settlement of the area in the 1870s and 1880s, including both in its name and location. The center of the settlement was originally located several miles to the east of its current town center, and the early town was also once called Coyote. According to an oral history collected from Norma P. Blankenagel in 1997, local legend long held that French fur trappers or Spanish conquistadors noted the snow on the mountain peaks was reminiscent of a sprinkling of salt, and therefore named the mountains the La Sals. The small town on the flank of the mountains ultimately wound up with this name as well.
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
etvnews.com
BLM to Transfer Land for Emery County Airport, Emery City Recreation Area
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office recently announced the signing of the final two Emery County land conveyances directed by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. This transfer of more than 1,000 acres from the BLM to the county promotes economic development in communities and creates good-paying jobs, supporting Administration priorities.
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
etvnews.com
What Hunters Should Know About Utah’s 2022 Waterfowl Hunts
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a quiet, still morning as you sit near the edge of a lake in your blind. You hear some birds in the distance and turn your head to see several ducks flying toward you. Your heartbeat quickens, and you slowly raise your shotgun. Waterfowl hunting season is finally here.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
kvnutalk
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
etvnews.com
Emery County Historical Society Treks to Green River
Along with thousands of other people, members of the Emery County History Society converged in Green River for 2022 Melon Days on Sept. 17. The day was pleasant and sunny after the recent rains of the week and made for a delightful trip. Following the parade in town, society members...
