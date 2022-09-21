ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

UAMMI Brings CrossTalk Tours, Conference to Southeast Utah

The Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) CrossTalk tours and conference took place in Carbon and Emery counties on Sept. 21 and 22. This venture began when UAMMI officials and supporting chemical engineering companies toured the San Rafael Energy Research Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dr. Jeremy Pearson, director of the center, explained to the group the establishment of the center, which began about seven years ago with the Emery County Commissioners’ desire to diversify employment and economic development in Emery County.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Government
Moab, UT
Government
Price, UT
Government
City
Moab, UT
City
Blanding, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah##Seuhd
moabsunnews.com

Moab History: ‘The salt on top of the mountains’

The mountainside community of La Sal has experienced shifts in the years since the Euro-American settlement of the area in the 1870s and 1880s, including both in its name and location. The center of the settlement was originally located several miles to the east of its current town center, and the early town was also once called Coyote. According to an oral history collected from Norma P. Blankenagel in 1997, local legend long held that French fur trappers or Spanish conquistadors noted the snow on the mountain peaks was reminiscent of a sprinkling of salt, and therefore named the mountains the La Sals. The small town on the flank of the mountains ultimately wound up with this name as well.
MOAB, UT
etvnews.com

BLM to Transfer Land for Emery County Airport, Emery City Recreation Area

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office recently announced the signing of the final two Emery County land conveyances directed by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. This transfer of more than 1,000 acres from the BLM to the county promotes economic development in communities and creates good-paying jobs, supporting Administration priorities.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah.  Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
PARAGONAH, UT
etvnews.com

What Hunters Should Know About Utah’s 2022 Waterfowl Hunts

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a quiet, still morning as you sit near the edge of a lake in your blind. You hear some birds in the distance and turn your head to see several ducks flying toward you. Your heartbeat quickens, and you slowly raise your shotgun. Waterfowl hunting season is finally here.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
etvnews.com

Emery County Historical Society Treks to Green River

Along with thousands of other people, members of the Emery County History Society converged in Green River for 2022 Melon Days on Sept. 17. The day was pleasant and sunny after the recent rains of the week and made for a delightful trip. Following the parade in town, society members...
GREEN RIVER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy