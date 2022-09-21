The Hunter Noack, In A Landscape concert is coming to Warm Springs this Saturday, rescheduled from earlier this summer. Dustin Seyler is with the Warm Springs Community Action Team. “Tickets were on sale, they’ve sold out. We have about a hundred tribal member tickets that were already alotted out to various tribal members. One thing that’s going to be offered here though is that if you didn’t get a ticket and you’re a tribal member, and you would like to attend including your family, come on up. Tribal members can come up, check it out and not have to worry about getting a ticket or something. As long as they have tribal ID’s they’re gonna be good to come on in.” They are still seeking Warm Springs tribal art vendors. Any Tribal Art Vendor can set up at the event for free but need to sign up with Sarah at the Tananawit store in the Casino Plaza.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO