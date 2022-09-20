Read full article on original website
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On New Rule For WWE Releases
Over the last few years WWE has released a massive amount of Superstars from the roster, but new talents have also been signed to WWE. A new regime is in charge of WWE and it seems that they will be keeping a close on eye on how new talents are progressing.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Reached Out To Former WWE Superstar
WWE has parted ways with a number of Superstars over the last few years and back in July former Divas Champion Paige’s contract expired. Paige has been a free agent for three months now and it sounds like there’s some interest from AEW. Fightful Select reports that there...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Teases Hilarious Change For Her WWE Character
Asuka is considered one of the more respected veterans in women’s wrestling. She accomplished a lot in WWE, but now she’s ready for evolution with her presentation on television. During the September 19th edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has teased a character change following the show, Alexa Bliss...
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Karl Anderson Clarifies Contract Status When Asked About Possible WWE Return
Karl Anderson has made his current contract status a bit more clear now that The Good brothers have wrapped up their time with Impact Wrestling. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Anderson was asked about a potential return to WWE, something that will only be possible if he is available to re-sign with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty Weighs In On Recent Changes At WWE
WWE has experienced many changes over recent months. September 22 will mark two months since former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon announced his retirement. This is not the only change WWE has seen, however, as John Laurinaitis and Jeff Jarrett have also been released from their executive positions in the company. Laurinaitis and McMahon are both involved in ongoing investigations regarding hush money paid to women they had inappropriate relations with. Former WWE Light Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty weighed in on the recent changes that have occurred in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle teases having a role at WWE WrestleMania 39
Kurt Angle dropped an interesting teaser regarding WWE WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall Of Famer most recently appeared on WWE television last month during an episode of Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35. While speaking on the Wrassingh Show, Angle was asked if taking...
ComicBook
Report: Saraya's (Paige) Possible Future With Either WWE or AEW
Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) saw her WWE contract officially end back in July and has since agreed to a number of public appearances. And while she has indicated on Twitch streams that she's willing to finally get back in the ring years her career-ending neck injury, there's been no indication of when her first match will be. Fightful Select reported on Thursday that conversations between Bevis and AEW this Summer though it's unclear what has come from it, if anything.
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay And WWE Star Reminisce About Previous Match
A long time ago, in a galaxy somewhat far away, one of Will Ospreay's greatest rivals was Ricochet. The two had many notable, and controversial, fast-paced matches during their day, for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the United States, OTT in Ireland, and What Culture Pro Wrestling in England. And while the good times ended once Ricochet went off to WWE, that doesn't stop Ospreay from recreating that one Wolverine meme where he looks back on their matches fondly.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE
It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Spotted Training Ahead of Possible WWE Return
Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who has been the subject of rumors regarding a possible return to WWE, is shown in recently released footage working out in the gym. During the dark segments of their shows over the course of the past week, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” while the house lights have been dimmed.
wrestlinginc.com
The Undertaker Explains Mindset Behind Iconic 'Bong' In WWE Entrance Music
The Undertaker knows a thing or two about the importance of entrance music in the wrestling business. For three decades, fans knew exactly who was making their entrance at the sound of the gong. The Deadman is considered to be an all-time great and his presentation played a huge role in his success.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On The Future Of Toxic Attraction In WWE
Two members of Toxic Attraction have dipped their toes into the "SmackDown" waters recently, and it may be in preparation for a full leap sooner rather than later. WWE bringing the tag team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne onto the main roster has been the plan for some time, and there have been some discussions about them taking up shop on the Friday night show once the call is finally made (via Wrestling Observer).
