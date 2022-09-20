WWE has experienced many changes over recent months. September 22 will mark two months since former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon announced his retirement. This is not the only change WWE has seen, however, as John Laurinaitis and Jeff Jarrett have also been released from their executive positions in the company. Laurinaitis and McMahon are both involved in ongoing investigations regarding hush money paid to women they had inappropriate relations with. Former WWE Light Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty weighed in on the recent changes that have occurred in WWE.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO