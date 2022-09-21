Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Makes Her Wrestling Debut On "AEW Rampage"
Katrina Laverne Taylor, known professionally as Trina, has been in the rap industry for decades. Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 47-year-old is known for her vulgar lyrics and unwavering confidence. While her leading talent is rapping, Trina has appeared in a couple of movies and reality television shows, but recently, she's taken on another hobby-- wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman hands Reigns a mic. Reigns tells Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the mic back to Heyman. Heyman introduces himself, then asks what to call people from Salt Lake City. He settles on Salt Lake Ci-diots, then addresses Reign’s win over Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, saying that Cardiff was never McIntyre’s home turf, as the world is Reign’s turf. He then addresses Solo Sikoa, stating that the idea for him is that he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to take out Brock Lesnar. He says that someone had to stop the conspiracies involving Roman Reigns, then calls him the enforcer of the group. Heyman then addresses The Usos, saying that they can now focus on greatness in their pursuit of immorality. Jimmy Uso says that by the end of the night, they will still be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Reigns then calls on Sikoa, saying that while the elders may have sent him, he answers to Reigns. He tells Sikoa to acknowledge him and Sikoa obliges then they hug.
stillrealtous.com
Big Reunion Advertised For Upcoming Raw
There have been many iconic stables that have had runs in WWE over the years and D-Generation X is a group that fans still talk about to this day. It looks like DX will be reuniting soon as the Barclays Center is advertising a DX 25th anniversary celebration for the upcoming episode of Raw in Brooklyn on 10/10.
PWMania
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Gets Credit For Putting Together The Street Profits
WWE has gone through a lot of changes ever since Triple H came to power in July. The Game made drastic changes to improve the product. He is continuing to receive praise from fans and performers alike for boosting backstage morale as well. Angelo Dawkins is the latest WWE star...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer
Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Saraya's Health Prior To AEW Signing
Saraya (fka Paige) shocked the wrestling world this week by appearing at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," making her surprise debut for the company by hitting the ring and staring down Britt Baker. However, since that point, there have questions going around regarding Saraya's health, and whether or not she's been medically cleared to compete again following the neck injury which forced her retirement.
stillrealtous.com
Ric Flair Says Raw Star Is One Of The Top 5 Wrestlers In The Business Today
Ric Flair has been in the professional wrestling business for a long time and he recently came out of retirement to wrestle his final match back in July. Throughout the course of his career The Nature Boy has worked with some of the top names in the business and he recently discussed his TNA run on his To Be The Man podcast. During the episode Flair had major praise for AJ Styles who he called one of the top guys in the business today.
PWMania
ODB Comments on Blood in Wrestling, Incident With Her Food Truck, Her Flask
Former Impact Wrestling star ODB recently spoke with Just Alyx in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, ODB shared her thoughts on blood in wrestling:. “I’m not a fan of it, especially when women bleed. I don’t think there’s any need for it. It’s overdone now....
stillrealtous.com
More AEW Stars Have Reportedly Asked To Be Released
Malakai Black has been a hot topic recently as it was reported that the former NXT Champion requested to be released from his contract with AEW. It was also recently reported that WWE had contacted some AEW stars who are currently under contract. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Malakai...
PWMania
Spoilers: Plans Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
A source at tonight’s WWE SmackDown has revealed that the show is scheduled to have a lot of “action,” which is a reference to spots that will be broadcast on the show, according to Fightful Select. Another source stated that there had been plans to use a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang
Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown and Finally Gives Sami Zayn His Own Perfect Bloodline Shirt
Roman Reigns made his grand return to SmackDown during tonight's episode, and after having the crowd acknowledge him it was time to get down to business. With the full Bloodline in tow (including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn), Paul Heyman got on the microphone and insulted the Salt Lake City, Utah crowd, and then addressed Reigns' win at Clash at the Castle and Drew McIntyre's loss. Then things would take a turn where it looked as if Zayn's time in the Bloodline was at an end, but instead Reigns revealed a new Honorary Uce shirt and the crowd lost their minds.
Comments / 0