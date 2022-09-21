Read full article on original website
Buena Vista Football falls to #1 Limon 50-13
The Demons fall to #1 Limon Badgers tonight in a tough loss at home falling 50-13. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Matt Flavin caught up with Andrew Stossmeister after the tough loss…. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio...
Salida Football Defeats Del Norte 54-13
The Spartans were dominate in their victory over the Del Norte Tigers winning 54-13. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Friday, September 23rd Weather
Mostly clear skies, warmer temperatures and much drier air will move in for the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 77. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a low of 39. Leadville and Fairplay will...
Saturday, September 24th Weather
Expect mostly clear skies, warmer temperatures and much drier air today and through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 78. Look for a low of 43. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 70. Expect a low of 41. Leadville and Fairplay can...
Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, September 22nd
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight. Abundant moisture will continue to lead to an increased risk of heavy rain and flash flooding. Rock and mudslides will be possible on highways and mountain roads. Rain is expected to diminish through the overnight hours. Salida and Buena Vista can...
Attorney Jenna Mazzucca Featured in an ‘Evening with an Expert’
Evening with an Expert this Sunday night at A Church features Salida attorney Jenna Mazzucca. Mazzucca will be presenting information on trusts, including common misperceptions about how they work and what the can and cannot do for you. Evening with an Expert is Sunday night from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at...
Missing Littleton Woman Found Dead in Chaffee County
The 23-year-old woman from Littleton who went missing Sunday morning was found dead in Chaffee County Wednesday, Sep. 21st. Littleton Police say Catherine Hay had last been seen Sunday morning and her last known location was in Granite. Granite is just southwest of Twin Lakes in Chaffee County. The Littleton...
