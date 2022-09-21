Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Walgreens Dumpster Fire
Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department and Cal-FIRE’s LMU were called out in the early morning hours Monday to put out a fire burning in a dumpster behind Walgreens Drug Store on Main Street. At around 2:00a.m., fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved. Fire...
susanvillestuff.com
Arson Determined to be Cause of Early Morning RV Fire
Monday morning, at around 1:30, Engine 621 from the Susanville Fire Department responded to 408 Alexander for a reported RV on fire, arriving on scene to find smoke coming from the rear of the RV. “Fire crews made entry into the RV and extinguished the fire,” explains SFD Fire Captain...
susanvillestuff.com
No Damage Reported as Apartment Complex Fire Contained to Oven
Fire fighters were called, and an apartment complex on Limoneira Avenue cleared of people Friday night after an oven fire was reported in one of the units. All was for naught however, as the quick-thinking resident of the apartment had already extinguished the fire. At around 8:00p.m. on September 16th,...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
Lassen County News
Paving operations on Highway 139
Caltrans announces paving operations are planned for this Friday and Saturday on Highway 139, between South Grasshopper Road and Termo Grasshopper Road, north of Susanville. Motorists should plan for up to 15-minute delays between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. This work is part of the current Slate Creek 3-Layer Project on Highway 139.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: non-injury big-rig crash in Susanville on State Route 36 Saturday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Susanville CHP says that there has been a non-injury big-rig crash on State Route 36, east of Fredonyer, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. CHP is asking all drivers to be careful on SR36 because the crash is being recovered, and to please watch for emergency personnel.
susanvillestuff.com
“Give Me All Your Money” Cash and Phone Taken in Taco Bell Robbery
There were some tense moments Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, when an unknown man walked into Susanville’s Taco Bell restaurant demanding that the business’ manager hand over cash and a cell phone before fleeing into the night. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, the suspect...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
susanvillestuff.com
Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Herlong Shooting
A Herlong man was shot and critically injured Friday morning, and Lassen County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the assailant. On September 16th, just before 9:00a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a male subject with a gunshot wound in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong.
Lassen County News
LMUD holds Sept. 27 meeting
The Lassen Municipal Utility District announced its 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 meeting will be held at the LMUD office at 65 S. Roop St. and via teleconference at Belden California. Items on the agenda include a public hearing to consider an update to the district’s Net Energy Meter Rate...
Plumas County News
Boil water notice for Portola residents after water main break
Due to a recent water main break located at the corner of Gulling and Magnolia which occurred on Thursday, September 22 around 12:30 p.m. the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Plumas County Health Department, and the (City of Portola) Water System are advising residents of North Portola Areas to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
Lassen County News
Chamber Update
T-Mobile will be hosting a Community Vendors Fair, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the T-Mobile parking lot. Come support local vendors and small-town businesses and bring your kids for their dunk tank! For more information, or to reserve your vendor booth, call Mimi Farrin at (706) 495-0978.
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
Lassen County News
Lassen County Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, just in time for a September launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
