capecod.com
Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
ABC6.com
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
capecod.com
Gas main break reported in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecod.com
Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach
BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
Boston police officer taken to hospital after crash in South Bay Plaza
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash behind the Best Buy in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester early Friday morning. A Boston 25 photographer saw officers following the driver of an SUV at a high rate of speed when one of the cruisers collided with the SUV.
capecod.com
New details: Brewster firefighters respond to house fire
BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: At 8:02 AM Thursday morning, Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on White Oak Trail. The fire was reported by a passer by who noticed smoke billowing from a front side window of the home. On arrival units found heavy smoke throughout the one-story private dwelling. An attack line was stretched from Squad 241 and firefighters quickly contained the fire to a first floor bedroom.
capecod.com
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
whitmanhansonexpress.com
No injuries in 2-alarm fire
WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
capecod.com
Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works will soon be performing soil borings which may impact traffic. The work will be done at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The work will start on Monday, September 26 at 7am and will mostly take place in...
capecod.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham
EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
capecod.com
New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
