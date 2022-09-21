ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

capecod.com

Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
WELLFLEET, MA
ABC6.com

Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
capecod.com

Gas main break reported in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecod.com

Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach

BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
BREWSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer

One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
FALL RIVER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
IPSWICH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Brewster firefighters respond to house fire

BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: At 8:02 AM Thursday morning, Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on White Oak Trail. The fire was reported by a passer by who noticed smoke billowing from a front side window of the home. On arrival units found heavy smoke throughout the one-story private dwelling. An attack line was stretched from Squad 241 and firefighters quickly contained the fire to a first floor bedroom.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
whitmanhansonexpress.com

No injuries in 2-alarm fire

WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
WHITMAN, MA
capecod.com

Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works will soon be performing soil borings which may impact traffic. The work will be done at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The work will start on Monday, September 26 at 7am and will mostly take place in...
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham

EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA

