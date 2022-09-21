ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3XNc_0i3c6gCM00

The Rebels now know their 2023 opponents.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels released their 2023 football schedule on Tuesday evening, highlighted by a difficult draw in conference play.

Ole Miss released a series of videos on Twitter featuring head coach Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice to release the matchups on the schedule.

Below is the Rebels’ full 2023 slate:

Sept. 2 — vs. Mercer Bears

Sept. 9 — at Tulane Green Wave

Sept. 16 — vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sept. 23 — at Alabama Crimson Tide*

Sept. 30 — vs. LSU Tigers*

Oct. 7 — vs. Arkansas Razorbacks*

Oct. 21 — at Auburn Tigers*

Oct. 28 — vs. Vanderbilt Commodores*

Nov. 4 — vs. Texas A&M Aggies*

Nov. 11 — at Georgia Bulldogs*

Nov. 18 — vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Nov. 23 — at Mississippi State Bulldogs*

The Rebels open conference play at Alabama and also have the difficult draw of traveling to Athens to face Georgia. Games against Auburn and Mississippi State are also on the road, and Rebel fans will get a trip to New Orleans during the early portions of the season when Ole Miss faces Tulane.

Ole Miss is currently entering Week 4 of its 2022 season, and it will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
mississippiscoreboard.com

MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼

MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
hottytoddy.com

New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM

The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Auburn Tigers#Twitter#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Ole Miss Rebels#Tulane Green Wave#Lsu Tigers#Texas A M Aggies#Kickoff#Sec Network
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
thelocalvoice.net

Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Former MDHS director Davis sentenced for fraud

State Auditor Shad White and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Thursday that former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis has pleaded guilty to his role in Mississippi’s largest public fraud scheme. Davis has also agreed to fully cooperate with and assist law enforcement authorities in the prosecution of any and all other criminal defendants.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy