Prost! Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Wilmington area

The return of cooler weather means much more than lattes and pumpkin spice. It also brings the official beer season known as Oktoberfest. At the original celebration in Munich, the two-week fest officially started on Sept. 17.

The festivities at local beer-loving establishments started then, too, with Oktoberfest events at places like Outer Dunes Brewing and Watermans Brewing. Luckily, they continue here until the end of October so there are still plenty of opportunities to raise a glass and experience some Bavarian-style fun. Here are a few of them.

If we missed one, let us know. Email aballard@gannett.com.

Previously:28 fall festivals in the Wilmington area for 2022 as celebrations return in full force

Mad Mole Brewing

Moletoberfest has become a favorite tradition at Wilmington's solar-powered brewery. It happens again Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and, of course, festive beer.

Details: 1-8 p.m., Sept. 24 at 6309 Boathouse Road, Wilmington, http://madmolebrewing.com.

Salty Turtle Beer Company

In Surf City, this veteran-owned brewery is hosting Oktoberfest 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Look for live music from Story Charlemagne at 3 p.m. and Ryan Rubich at 7 p.m., as well as food trucks, games and giveaways.

Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at 103 Triton Lane in Surf City, https://saltyturtlebeer.com.

Hi-Wire Brewing

Another free Oktoberfest event takes place at the Wilmington taproom of this brewery beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can "oom pah pah" down with German music and games like stein holding and bratwurst tossing at this family-friendly event.

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1020 Princess St., Wilmington, https://hiwirebrewing.com/wilmington.

Makai Brewing Company

In Ocean Isle Beach, this brewery is promising this year will be their best Oktoberfest yet. Look for Nana's Main Ingredient food truck serving a fest-inspired menu, live music, and games like keg squats and sausage tossing. There's also a Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest Costume Contest.

Details: Noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5850 Ocean Highway West, Ocean Isle Beach, https://makaibrewing.com.

The Eagle's Dare

For the grand opening of this Wilmington bar located in a renovated gas station, they're hosting a Rocktoberfest on Oct. 1 with a honky-tonk vibe. The Cowpokes, from Nashville, are performing along with some local acts. There will also be food trucks and a chance to check out the new space.

Details: Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 1 at 420 N 3rd St. Wilmington, www.instagram.com/theeaglesdare.

From 2021:Wilmington entrepreneurs to blend 'old-school Texaco' with beer-and-cocktail garden downtown

The Hop Yard

Both locations of this beer-and-wine shop are hosting an event this year on Oct. 1. In downtown Wilmington, you can check out the free beer tasting while enjoying some bratwurst. There will also be some unique beers on hand, including a German cask ale and pumpkin beers.

Details: 4-11 p.m. Oct. 1 at 108 Grace St., Wilmington, www.thehopyardnc.com/wilmington

Waterline Brewing Company

This downtown favorite is hosting its 7th annual Oktoberfest "under the bridge" this year on Oct. 1. The polka will be flowing along with the beer with the help of The Harbour Towne Fest Band. Also look for food trucks, games and the chance to buy a traditional salt-glazed steins imported from Germany.

Details: 1-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at 721 Surry St, Wilmington., www.waterlinebrewing.com.

Blockade Runner Beach Resort

This family-owned hotel-and-restaurant in Wrightsville Beach is hosting its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 2. The family-friendly event includes authentic German pretzels, bratwurst, pierogies, music from the Folkstone Stringband, games and more. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children and include a souvenir beer stein (with a beer or cider) and two food tickets.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 275 Waynick Blvd, Wrightsville Beach, https://blockade-runner.com.

Ogden Tap Room

Three words: Weiner dog races. It's a part of the 13th annual Wilmington Oktoberfest that takes place at this neighborhood favorite. It's the longest-running local fest, which benefits the Pretty in Pink Foundation, this year. Also look for German food and beers, kids' activities, and the Harbour Towne Fest Band.

Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at 7324 Market St., Wilmington, https://www.facebook.com/ILMOktoberfest

Southport Tap and Cellar

Before October comes to a close, go to Southport for some more toasting with German beers. You can find the Harbour Towne Fest oompah band, food trucks (including one serving German food), games and more.

Details: 1-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at 827 N. Howe St., Southport, www.southporttapandcellar.com.

Carolina Beach Boardwalk

On Oct. 29-30, look for German fun on Pleasure Island. Come to the Carolina Beach amusement park for food, beer, wine, dancing, singing, and shopping. Tickets are $10, or $5 for kids 10 and under. are $5.

Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, at 1 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-at-cb-boardwalk.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.