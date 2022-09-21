GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. Officers responded at about 3:35 p.m. to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as Latosha Nichole Murray, 43. She died after being taken to the hospital. Her […]

