MSCS asks Germantown School families to decide their fate: Sue, sell or split?

By Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS — A new state law requiring Memphis-Shelby County Schools to cede ownership of four school buildings has left families and students unsure of what's to come, including how much time they may have left in the schools many of them attend by choice.

While the details of the law are complex, parent questions are simple: "How do we keep our seniors together in 2024?"

Three of the schools in question — Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools — are MSCS optional schools, which are schools that have a contingent of students who apply and are accepted to attend the school instead of the district school they are zoned to attend.

The three schools maintain some of the highest test score averages in the district, and require test scores well above district averages for acceptance. At the high school, almost 50% of the 1,836 students are there by choice, district officials said Thursday at a community meeting.

"We want to ensure that all of our students have an equal or better option for all the students that are impacted in this area by this law," Angela Whitelaw, the deputy superintendent over academics, told families during the presentation Thursday.

At a Thursday community meeting, among a slate of community meetings across Germantown for the three schools and Millington for Lucy Elementary, the fourth school impacted by the law, the district presented three options to parents, answered questions and solicited feedback.

MSCS officials told parents the district's options are to: "Pursue action to maintain buildings, seek funding for new schools, or bus students to other schools."

The law stipulates how Germantown or Millington officials would take over the buildings by next July if the district doesn't reach a separate agreement by January. MSCS officials described how they could sell the Germantown schools and use the funds to build new ones, or separate students across existing MSCS schools. Legal action is still possible, officials said.

It was the latest example of the school district translating the practical impacts of education law to communities whose students will feel the changes. And in the case of the three Germantown schools, two lawmakers who have voted on school choice legislation sponsored the Germantown "3G" legislation that will remove school choice for these families.

"It was not like they had the City of Memphis students that’s here (at the Germantown schools) in they best interest. And why would they? Because they do not live in their city," Candis Watson, a mom of two students in the schools, said about how and why the law was passed. "So their best interest is their city, the people that live in the City of Germantown."

MSCS told families they wanted to empower their voices and thoughts in the process. Some parents were concerned they hadn't been told enough about the future of the schools or given enough heads up for the meeting.

The district is closing its community feedback survey Tuesday, about a week after its first meeting over the law.

What do parents want?

At the meeting Thursday, attended by an interactive crowd of nearly 100 family members, questions ran the gamut, but many were focused on the impact to their students and the school community: Would their student be able to graduate from Germantown High with their friends? Would their student athlete be able to play under their current coach?

Watson's children, a fifth grader at Germantown Elementary School and a freshman at Germantown High School, attend the school by choice for optional programming, including the advanced coursework in the International Baccalaureate or "IB" program at the high school. Only one other MSCS high school has IB programming.

She'd like her fifth grader to have those options but knows it may not be realistic to plan on the high school being around for the next seven years of her youngest daughter's education.

"It was like, basically, 'If you do not live in our city, get out',” Watson said of how city and state officials have sought to take control of the buildings. She hopes families petition the school district to sell the existing school buildings and build new schools with the funds.

Asked how he would respond to parents who say they are losing out on school choice, Tennessee Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, who chairs a House education committee and sponsored the legislation, said MSCS has "the ball...in their court."

"MSCS still has the option to negotiate with Germantown City till end of year to provide for needs of students and programs currently at Germantown. The ball is in their court," White told The Commercial Appeal. "Our legislation is about returning management of the schools back to the geographic area in which they reside."

In addition to White, Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, who did not respond to request for comment for this story, is another sponsor of the legislation. Both lawmakers have chaired respective education committees and championed school choice.

They each voted for the state's voucher program, which has been framed as an expanded offering of choice to Memphis and Nashville families who are zoned to attend schools in the Tennessee's two urban districts whose schools often score among the bottom in the state academically.

Other area lawmakersRep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis and Tom Leatherwood, R-Arlington also sponsored the legislation.

What happens next?

Watson's fifth grader is joining Girl Scouts. Her high school freshman is choosing among three different clubs.

"I can say my kids is flourishing at these schools compared to where they was at. So that is a plus for me," said Watson, adding she's understanding of families who want students to stay together, and for the faculty to remain in tact.

MSCS officials were clear with Germantown parents about the future: The three schools will likely close if they are transferred to Germantown municipal officials. They pointed to a recent study shared with Germantown Municipal School District board members that showed a stagnant student population for the next several years. (GMSD has said it was not included in discussions held about the schools before lawmakers introduced the legislation again last spring.)

"We know for a fact that we can't pick up the entire Germantown High School and put it in another high school,” Whitelaw said, adding the same was true for the middle school. Without a new school building, students will be split up.

In August, MSCS board members signed onto a resolution tasking the district to "explore any and all options and remedies" to the legislation.

Thursday, MSCS officials told families selling the 58 acres of land the three Germantown schools are on would yield some funds, but they'd likely need more to build new school buildings. They anticipate the cost of a new high school in the area to exceed $90 million.

Patrice Thomas, the district's chief of staff who is also overseeing duties of operations and finance, said the district could explore a private-public partnership with a potential sale of the buildings, which would ideally take place before the new year. Ideally, negotiations would provide for a three-year window allowing the district to operate the school while building a new one, she said.

In a later statement, Thomas said, "We hope that all parties will work together to ensure a multiyear plan that will not disrupt the education of current Germantown and Lucy students. Memphis-Shelby County Schools will do everything in our power to keep our cohort of students together because that is what our families desire and deserve.”

Thurstan Freeman is another parent with two students at the high school. The family chose to attend Germantown High this year for its academic programming, and both of the students also play sports.

"It’s our first year here, and now there’s the possibility of it being closed," he said. "We gotta figure out a plan B.”

“We focus on education in our household," Freeman continued. "The last thing we want to do is take a child from this environment in the middle of the school year, in between school years, they meet friends, made friends, get used to different teachers and how the school do things, all those things affect a child’s learning capabilities.”

While the survey closes Tuesday, community members can submit feedback by email to myinput@scsk12.org or call 901-416-7600.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

