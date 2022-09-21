Read full article on original website
Tulsa's Most Wanted charged with murder, on the run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department wants the public’s help finding two men topping their Weekly Most Wanted list. Darius McGee and Dominique Jordan have both been charged with first-degree murder. They have evaded capture for four months. On May 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a...
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Man arrested for murder after assaulting woman who died from complications, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested for 2nd degree felony murder after he assaulted a woman who later died from her injuries. On June 3, 56-year-old Jackie Littrell was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain after she said her boyfriend, 51-year-old Juan Blanco, severely assaulted her during a domestic altercation.
Owasso police warn public after US Postal Service collection box broken into
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso police say a US Postal Collection Box that sits outside the Owasso Post Office was broken into early Monday morning. Those who were mailing checks around that time are still at risk of having those checks 'washed' and fraudulently used against them, police said.
Tulsa police clarify U-turn law after city council changes ordinance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police released an informational video explaining when it's legal to make a U-turn at a stoplight Friday. Traffic Safety Coordinator Lt. Madden said the Tulsa City Council amended the Title 37 Municipal Ordinance in June. This means in most situations it's now legal to make a U-turn at a stoplight, Madden said.
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
Woman admits to strangling woman, attempting to set body on fire, says US Attorney office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has admitted to murdering another woman after an argument about food stamps in March 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Thirty-year-old Jessica McBride plead guilty and admitted to strangling Tracy Russell to death, and then returning at a later time to set the body and residence on fire to cover up the crime.
Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday
CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
USA BMX positively impacting north Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As quickly as members of the Quickie Mart BMX team soar into the air, so too has the USA BMX facility soared into the Tulsa community in its first six months. "It's exciting, and we’re just getting started," said Katie Moses Swope of USA BMX....
Union knocks off Owasso in Game of the Week
OWASSO, Okla. — Union is rolling through the top of 6A-1. The Redhawks opened district play by beating Owasso 35-17 in our Game of the Week. Union now has wins against Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Owasso in the last three games.
Rising food prices taking toll on Oklahomans, iconic Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With food prices rising, NewsChannel 8's Jeff Morgan wanted to see if it’s still cheaper to eat at home versus dining out, so he put it to the test by comparing the price of a burger at home versus buying one at a local restaurant.
Tulsa Greek Festival celebrating its 60th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Greek Festival begins Thursday for its 60th anniversary in downtown Tulsa. It's a three-day party and a Mediterranean feast that will be full of food, music, dancing, and shopping. The festival opens at 11 a.m. every day this weekend beginning today and going...
Tulsa celebrates $39M Build Back Better challenge grant
TULSA, Okla. — Leaders from the city, region, and nation are celebrating Tulsa's big win in the Build Back Better challenge. Tulsa is one of 21 winners in the nation. The $39 million dollar grant will help create the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility corridor. It's a historic investment for...
Tropical Depression Nine forms, headed for the Gulf
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, activity is heating up fast. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning in the central Caribbean. Forecast models bring the storm into the western Caribbean later this weekend as a tropical storm and into Florida next...
SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
Muskogee spoils homecoming for Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Muskogee might just be a contender in 6A-2. The Roughers went to Sand Springs and knocked off the Sandites 48-26, ruining homecoming at Charles Page. Muskogee is now a perfect 4-0 on the season.
Warming up, once again, for the start of the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Did you miss the heat, after the beautiful, fall day we had?. Temperatures rise back to the low 90s to round out the work week. We should stay dry today, although a passing system to the north may bring a few sprinkles to our far northern counties.
Tulsa celebrating Latin American culture with 8th annual Festival Americas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is hosting the 8th annual Festival Americas in honor of its Hispanic and Latino community for National Hispanic Heritage Month. While the festival hosts a variety of performers and vendors, the mission of the event is to celebrate the diversity of Hispanic cultures in Tulsa.
HUD Secretary presents $50M grant to revamp Comanche Park community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $50 million grant for the Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa. Comanche Park is breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar neighborhood transformation after receiving a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department...
