NFL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Bears: Point spread, over/under for Week 3

The Houston Texans offense failed to get their first full win of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos. The Texans at 0-1-1 have an opportunity to put all ones across their record when they take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field. The...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Colts: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Indianapolis for a date with the Colts. Overall, this is the first of four games where the Chiefs will face the AFC South this season. With a win, Kansas City would sit at 3-0 before a crucial trip to Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Colts are just simply looking to find their footing. After a slow start in Houston in Week 1, they were lucky to get a tie against the Texans. Last week, Indy failed to show up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 24-0. We have discussed key matchups and gameplans all week long. What are the final headlines to watch for before Sunday’s kickoff? We will list those, along with players to watch for, who could be viewed as under the radar x factors entering the game from both the Chiefs and the Colts. Let’s kick it off.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
