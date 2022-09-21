Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local kids With disabilities receive new adaptive bikes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most people remember their first bike and the joy it bought. “He’s never really ridden a bike he’s always wanted to,” Bryan Buscow, a parent. It’s an activity many of us take for granted but not 11-year-old Collin and his dad. “Its...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital officially held its ribbon cutting Saturday. Many were in attendance for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting. The hospital officially opens this coming Thursday. It will include 10 floors with 150 beds. “I think it’s a game-changer in a...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WDTV
Stonerise Kingwood holds its own little Buckwheat Festival Parade
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The residents at Stonerise Kingwood, a nursing facility for both short-term and long-term care, got a taste of the Buckwheat Festival a bit early. Members of the community came together for a small parade outside the facility. CEO of Stonerise Kingwood, Terri Rodeheaver, said this was...
West Virginia woman gets life for killing parents in fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
WDTV
WVU issues campus warning after shot fired
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a campus warning after university officials say a shot was fired near a campus parking lot. University Police received a report of a single shot being fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street around midnight Saturday, WVU said in a news release.
WDTV
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee
FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the...
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
WDTV
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Sept. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the market history. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
Hearsemania begins at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
Hearsemania is being held at the Trans-Allegheny lunatic Asylum, and the two-day event starts on Sept. 23.
WDTV
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one month since 37-year-old Jason Owens was killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort. Definitive answers remain few and far between. On August 24, U.S. Marshals went to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to serve a warrant for Owens’ arrest...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
Man allegedly hit another man with pipe over a missing pair of shoes in Salem
A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.
WDTV
John Michael Taylor
John Michael Taylor, 65, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. John was born in Weston on September 11, 1957, a son of the late William Jacob Taylor and Mary Catherine Brockleman Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in Heaven by his K-9 companion, Rosie, who passed three days before him. Forever cherishing their memories of John are his daughter, Jamie Taylor of Weston; two grandchildren: Jasmine Rowh and Johnathon Waggy, both of Weston; three great-grandchildren: Calliope, Alliana, and Daxton; three siblings: Shirley Moore and companion, Randy Roby, David Taylor and wife, Regina, Larry Taylor and wife, Susan, all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. John worked for TA Chapman before becoming disabled. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia. He loved to ride his buggies anywhere that he could. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his two K-9 best friends: Rusty and Pip. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. A graveside service will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Weston, WV, with Father Gary Naegele officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of John Michael Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
