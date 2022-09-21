Read full article on original website
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
YC Sports News for the Week
The Yavapai College volleyball team is back at home for the first time in 20 days as it prepares for a matchup with the Phoenix College Bears on Friday, September 23, at 7 p.m. inside of Walraven Gymnasium. Fans unable to attend the match in person will be able to...
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
New Community Nature Study Series in October
Https://highlandscenter.org/adult-programs/ or call 928-77-9550. presented by The Highlands Center. Interested in coyotes, bats, cannibals, and geologic features of the central Highlands? Learn from local educators and in this fall’s Community Nature Study Series. These presentations are held on Tuesdays in October, in our classroom, trails, and gardens. Join expert naturalists, researchers, and conservation leaders from across Arizona in an annual series celebrating study of the natural world. Topics and classes are designed to be engaging and interactive. Learn about local species, weather, conservation issues and more in this engaging annual program. Classes include a hands-on lab and/or field component. Register at https://highlandscenter.org/adult-programs/ or call 928-77-9550.
PEO Chapter Y Hosts Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Prescott’s Philanthropic Education Organization’s (P.E.O.) Chapter Y will be hosting its third annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction on Thursday, October 13 at the Prescott Wedding Chapel and Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m. All proceeds from the event go toward women’s educational opportunities and scholarships.
Verde Valley Clean Up For October
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Verde Valley. The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. Hwy 260, 7 miles east of I-17 The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County...
PVPD MEDIA RELEASE ON PHARMACY ROBBERY
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information concerning a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens located at 2880 Centre Court in Prescott Valley. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 7:20pm, two unidentified males entered the store and one jumped over the pharmacy counter demanding narcotics from the employees. The suspects...
