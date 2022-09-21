ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Foundation investments help community for years to come

There are many Davie residents who wish to change the lives of students by investing in their education through scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. “These are important investments by generous people who understand the value of education,” said Jane Simpson, foundation CEO and president. “There are other...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Man arrested after impersonating officer, stealing medications

A man pretending to be a sheriff’s detective ran away with a victim’s medication before being caught last week. On Sept. 7 at 8:07 p.m., Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Dutchman’s Trail in Mocksville, to a reported larceny. The victim reported a young male came to the door and knocked, and the male stated he worked for the sheriff’s office and was a detective. “The male stated that he needed to verify the name on the victim’s medicine bottle and the male took the medicine bottle and ran off,” said Chief Deputy Brian Jacobs.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Volleyball team gets gritty, comeback win at West

This was a put-up-or-shut-up match for Davie’s varsity volleyball team. There’s a fierce battle for second place in the Central Piedmont Conference, and the War Eagles could ill afford to lose at West Forsyth on Sept. 13. They put up. “I thought this is the moment we’ve got...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy